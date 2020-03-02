Decker jury hears about money that defendant is accused of stealing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

She said she waited more than six months to get paid, and Decker wrote her an email that criticized her after she inquired about the delayed payment to the town of Queensbury.

Defense attorney Karl Sleight pointed out that Decker's emails to Jedrysik explained that he was awaiting money from the state to pay her.

He also tried to show that the $69,156 in additional work was for damage caused to the wetland by a bad rainstorm in the fall of 2012. But Jedrysik testified that she did not submit any requests for payment for repairs stemming from the washouts the storm caused.

Decker is on trial for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funding during his tenure with the Watershed Coalition and falsifying his tax returns.

He faces eight felony charges, including grand larceny, corrupting the government, scheme to defraud and offering a false instruction for filing.

Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills, claims any money he received he was contractually allowed to receive as payment for his services.