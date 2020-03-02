Decker jury hears about money that defendant is accused of stealing

QUEENSBURY — The jury hearing the David J. Decker fraud case heard testimony Monday from a contractor who Decker claimed he paid $69,156, but who testified she never got the money.
Decker is accused of stealing the money, which was part of a grant to turn a portion of the former Gaslight Village amusement park into a wetland to filter stormwater before it gets to Lake George. Decker, as director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition at the time, oversaw much of the project.
Contractor Natural Restorations by Linda J & Co. of Buffalo was hired to do $295,000 worth of work to add plantings, seed the property and create erosion control.
At issue is an additional payment of $69,156 that Decker is accused of fabricating and steering to himself.
Company owner Linda Jedrysik said she did not receive the money and that she did not submit a bill for it.
"Did you make that invoice?" Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith asked.
"I did not," Jedrysik replied. "My name is on it, but did I send it? No."
Jedrysik was the only contractor for the wetland project, other than a topsoil provider with whom she was not affiliated.
She said she waited more than six months to get paid, and Decker wrote her an email that criticized her after she inquired about the delayed payment to the town of Queensbury.
Defense attorney Karl Sleight pointed out that Decker's emails to Jedrysik explained that he was awaiting money from the state to pay her.
He also tried to show that the $69,156 in additional work was for damage caused to the wetland by a bad rainstorm in the fall of 2012. But Jedrysik testified that she did not submit any requests for payment for repairs stemming from the washouts the storm caused.
Decker is on trial for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funding during his tenure with the Watershed Coalition and falsifying his tax returns.
He faces eight felony charges, including grand larceny, corrupting the government, scheme to defraud and offering a false instruction for filing.
Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills, claims any money he received he was contractually allowed to receive as payment for his services.
Testimony is to continue Tuesday, and the trial is expected to last into next week.
The Watershed Coalition was a consortium of municipalities and environmental groups that received funding for projects to protect the Lake George watershed.
Decker, a professional engineer, had overseen the projects for 15 years until his arrest in March 2017. The coalition disbanded after Decker's arrest.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com