Decker jury hears about ATM withdrawals at casinos, racetrack

QUEENSBURY — A state auditor testified Monday that David Decker made tens of thousands of dollars worth of ATM withdrawals from the Lake George Watershed Coalition bank account at casinos and Saratoga Race Course.
In all, Decker withdrew $33,000 worth of cash from the Watershed Coalition bank account he controlled at ATMs during the period that was audited in the late 2000s and early 2010s, including $14,000 over eight years at Turning Stone Casino in central New York alone, said Thomas Casaregola, with the state Comptroller's Office. The withdrawals were generally $100 to $500 apiece.
Casaregola resumed a dissection of bank records for Decker and the Watershed Coalition that began in Warren County Court last week as the Warren County District Attorney's Office tries to prove Decker stole more than $250,000 from the Watershed Coalition.
He faces eight felony charges, including corrupting the government, grand larceny, scheme to defraud and offering a false instrument for filing.
As he did last week, Casaregola provided testimony about apparent double-billing by Decker, where he used the same invoices to get payment from different grants multiple times.
"That's what we call double billing, double dipping, receiving payments for invoices twice," Casaregola said, responding to a question by Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith.
He also testified that he found that Decker appeared to have kept $194,000 of coalition funds above his standard monthly compensation for overseeing the coalition.
Nearly $100,000 in funds was also paid over a period of years to a company Decker created and based at his home and a post office box he rented, Empire State Materials & Supply, that authorities said did not provide any services or materials to any of the projects for which its invoices were submitted.
Lead defense counsel Karl Sleight sought to rebut the prosecution testimony by having Casaregola go over a 2014 state Department of State audit of Lake George Watershed Coalition records that reviewed the organization's books and found "no overarching evidence of intentional fraud" and "contractual goals appear to be predominantly met."
You have free articles remaining.
Sleight also had Casaregola go through Decker's project contracts, which specified he oversee the completion of projects for a sum but did not outline what should be done with any leftover funds.
Sleight also highlighted a review by the village of Lake George that he said showed the village owes Decker just over $96,000 for work done before his arrest in March 2017.
One of the bigger developments in the case occurred Monday morning before the jury was brought in, when Hall ruled that Sleight cannot call witnesses to try to show that the Warren County Sheriff's Office had "political" motivation to target Decker.
Sleight has claimed that sheriff's officers wanted to make Queensbury Supervisor John Strough look bad as he ran for re-election against Rachel Seeber, who is married to one of the sheriff's investigators involved in the investigation.
The judge found there was insufficient proof that there was any political motivation on the part of the sheriff's officers for that theory to be put before the jury, calling it "irrelevant" under the circumstances because Decker was not a candidate for office and had only a professional relationship with Strough.
The Watershed Coalition was a loose organization of municipalities and environmental groups that worked together to get grants for Lake George watershed protection projects. Decker oversaw those projects for nearly 16 years, until his arrest.
Decker claims he took only the money that was owed to him, though he has not explained the Empire State Materials & Supply invoices.
In addition to the theft accusations, he has been accused of filing false tax returns.
The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case Tuesday morning, with the defense case to follow.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com