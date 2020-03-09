Decker jury hears about ATM withdrawals at casinos, racetrack

He also testified that he found that Decker appeared to have kept $194,000 of coalition funds above his standard monthly compensation for overseeing the coalition.

Nearly $100,000 in funds was also paid over a period of years to a company Decker created and based at his home and a post office box he rented, Empire State Materials & Supply, that authorities said did not provide any services or materials to any of the projects for which its invoices were submitted.

Lead defense counsel Karl Sleight sought to rebut the prosecution testimony by having Casaregola go over a 2014 state Department of State audit of Lake George Watershed Coalition records that reviewed the organization's books and found "no overarching evidence of intentional fraud" and "contractual goals appear to be predominantly met."

Sleight also had Casaregola go through Decker's project contracts, which specified he oversee the completion of projects for a sum but did not outline what should be done with any leftover funds.

Sleight also highlighted a review by the village of Lake George that he said showed the village owes Decker just over $96,000 for work done before his arrest in March 2017.