Decker jury hears about alleged tax fraud

QUEENSBURY — A state official testified Tuesday that David J. Decker failed to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income over a period of four years while he was director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition.
In all, Decker failed to report $442,979 between 2012-2016, while claiming an overall loss of more than $50,000 during that same period, state forensic tax auditor Kimlee Stewart said.
Decker is on trial for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funding while overseeing the Watershed Coalition's environmental projects. He also faces four felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing charge for allegedly false tax returns.
Stewart was the lone witness in the case Tuesday, testifying for more than five hours, with her testimony to continue Wednesday.
The tax counts pertain to allegations that Decker did not claim money on his taxes from income from Watershed Coalition projects as well as a youth basketball league he operated, Empire All Stars.
Stewart went over four years of returns, testifying bank records showed income that was not claimed on taxes.
"Are there any exceptions in not reporting or not putting this on his tax return?" Stewart was asked by prosecutor Christine Stevens, an attorney with the Department of Taxation & Finance, who is assisting the Warren County District Attorney's Office.
"No," she replied.
You have free articles remaining.
Decker later filed amended tax returns for the years in question after he had a "conversation" with an unspecified person in the Department of Taxation & Finance, opting to claim income from the basketball league, but claimed a $16,691 loss on over $100,000 in basketball league income in 2013.
"He said he ran the league at a loss," Stewart recalled of an interview with Decker.
When cross-examining Stewart, Decker's lawyer, Karl Sleight, pointed out that Decker is a resident of Saratoga County, as he tries to advance a claim that Warren County doesn't have jurisdiction over the tax allegations. Warren County Judge John Hall had previously rejected a motion to dismiss the charges on that claim.
Sleight also pointed out that tax forms detailing payments to independent contractors, known as 1099s, were not issued to Decker in some instances, and reiterated that the basketball league "did not generate any profits."
Decker was authorized to receive a monthly stipend of $7,500 for work overseeing the coalition.
Stewart testified that her audit found:
- For 2012, Decker reported a loss of more than $10,500 on income of over $400,000, but did not claim more than $209,000 in income from the Watershed Coalition and basketball league.
- For 2013, he reported $751,482 in income, but profit of just under $6,000 profit while failing to report $92,000 in income.
- For 2014, Decker filed a return that detailed a loss of $33,407 on income of $162,916, but failed to report $103,255.
- For 2016, his income was $134,254, with a loss of $14,198 and a failure to report $37,163.
There were no accusations of any fraudulent tax returns in 2015.
Decker faces eight charges in all, including counts of grand larceny, corrupting the government and scheme to defraud for alleged theft of Watershed Coalition money. Among the accusations is that he created a fictitious contracting company to which he funneled nearly $100,000.
Testimony is to resume on Wednesday morning. Hall told jurors that the case would likely stretch into next week.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com