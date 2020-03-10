Decker jury hears about alleged tax fraud

QUEENSBURY — A state official testified Tuesday that David J. Decker failed to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income over a period of four years while he was director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition.

In all, Decker failed to report $442,979 between 2012-2016, while claiming an overall loss of more than $50,000 during that same period, state forensic tax auditor Kimlee Stewart said.

Decker is on trial for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funding while overseeing the Watershed Coalition's environmental projects. He also faces four felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing charge for allegedly false tax returns.

Stewart was the lone witness in the case Tuesday, testifying for more than five hours, with her testimony to continue Wednesday.

The tax counts pertain to allegations that Decker did not claim money on his taxes from income from Watershed Coalition projects as well as a youth basketball league he operated, Empire All Stars.

Stewart went over four years of returns, testifying bank records showed income that was not claimed on taxes.