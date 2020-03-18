Decker jury goes home for second day without verdict

QUEENSBURY — The jury deciding whether a former local environmental leader stole hundreds of thousands of dollars was sent home Wednesday after failing to reach a verdict for a second day.

The Warren County jurors deciding the fate of David J. Decker had several questions for county Judge John Hall on Wednesday, at one point asking for the definition of a "hung" jury and also asking if their verdict had to be unanimous.

"If one or two don't agree with the majority on any charge, will the verdict have to be not guilty by default or vice versa?" one note read.

Hall responded that the jury had to keep going until a unanimous verdict was reached, and that a day-and-a-half of deliberations, as had occurred at that point, was not an exceedingly long time in light of the subject matter.

"This is one of the most complicated cases I have ever seen," Hall told the panel.

Jurors also asked to have the wording of two different grand larceny charges read back to them and asked for copies of a state auditor's spreadsheet and Decker's bank records.

The 7 hours of deliberations for the day ended at 4:30 p.m., and Hall instructed jurors to return Thursday at 9:30 a.m.