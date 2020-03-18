Decker jury goes home for second day without verdict

QUEENSBURY — The jury deciding whether a former local environmental leader stole hundreds of thousands of dollars was sent home Wednesday after failing to reach a verdict for a second day.
The Warren County jurors deciding the fate of David J. Decker had several questions for county Judge John Hall on Wednesday, at one point asking for the definition of a "hung" jury and also asking if their verdict had to be unanimous.
"If one or two don't agree with the majority on any charge, will the verdict have to be not guilty by default or vice versa?" one note read.
Hall responded that the jury had to keep going until a unanimous verdict was reached, and that a day-and-a-half of deliberations, as had occurred at that point, was not an exceedingly long time in light of the subject matter.
"This is one of the most complicated cases I have ever seen," Hall told the panel.
Jurors also asked to have the wording of two different grand larceny charges read back to them and asked for copies of a state auditor's spreadsheet and Decker's bank records.
The 7 hours of deliberations for the day ended at 4:30 p.m., and Hall instructed jurors to return Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills has been on trial since Feb. 27 for alleged theft while he was executive director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition. The coalition was a loose-knit, unofficial consortium of environmental groups and municipalities, headed by the state Department of State, that obtained funding for more than a dozen projects over 16 years
The professional engineer headed the organization for all of its 16 years before his arrest by Warren County sheriff’s officers in March 2017. Warren County officials and a taxpayer advocate had become suspicious of unpaid bills and financial irregularities before the arrest.
An investigation by state agencies and the Sheriff’s Office concluded that more than $440,000 was stolen. Decker was ultimately indicted on 22 charges. Warren County prosecutors dropped 14 in preparation for a trial based on complicated state laws and thousands of pages of documents.
Decker oversaw numerous environmental projects to protect the Lake George watershed, including a manmade wetland that was part of the Charles Wood Park project.
He faces eight felony charges, including counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, corrupting the government and offering a false instrument for filing.
Decker was accused of creating a fake contracting company that existed in name only and funneling $99,300 to it and also taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from project grants.
He is also accused of failing to claim on his taxes the stolen money and hundreds of thousands of dollars from a youth basketball league he ran.
Decker and his counsel, Karl Sleight, claimed he did not steal money, as state contracts allowed him to take whatever money was left over when work was done.
The corrupting the government count is the weightiest charge, punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.
