Decker jury gets case for deliberations

Smith said Decker's motive to steal was clear through the numerous ATM withdrawals he made from the Watershed Coalition bank account in the years before he was arrested.

And the company he created and funneled money to — Empire State Materials & Supply — was "generated to defraud somebody," Smith said.

When asked about the company at a Queensbury Town Board meeting in 2017, just before he was arrested, Decker replied that it was a topsoil supplier, when evidence showed the company provided no materials or services, Smith said.

He said jurors shouldn't let Decker off the hook if they believe the municipalities that should have been paying attention to Decker didn't do so adequately.

"Should he have been watched more closely? Probably. But it doesn't excuse him. He still committed a crime," Smith said.

Closing arguments came after Hall, seeming angry and claiming he was misled by the defense team about what their accountant's testimony would include, struck much of the accountant's testimony and informed the jury to disregard it. He said the testimony was "prejudicial" to the prosecution.