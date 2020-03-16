Decker jury gets case for deliberations

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County jury hearing the David J. Decker fraud case will deliberate Tuesday after hearing disparate closing statements from lawyers after testimony wrapped up.
Decker, accused of stealing more than $250,000 through his duties as Lake George Watershed Coalition director, has been on trial for more than three weeks. He opted Monday not to testify.
The jury heard more than 3 hours of closing statements Monday, with defense lawyer Karl Sleight calling the charges "utterly baseless" with "weak evidence."
He said the company that Decker created and had paid nearly $100,000 of state and federal grant funding had a publicly filed business certificate and was handled "transparently."
Sleight said Decker's contract allowed him to pay himself as much of the project funding that was left over, provided the project was completed.
"You can't steal money from someone else if it already belongs to you," Sleight said, yelling at times during his statement.
He also pointed to a state audit of the Watershed Coalition's activities that found "no overarching evidence of fraud," but Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith responded during his closing statement that the audit focused only on the actions of the municipalities in the coalition.
Smith said Decker's motive to steal was clear through the numerous ATM withdrawals he made from the Watershed Coalition bank account in the years before he was arrested.
And the company he created and funneled money to — Empire State Materials & Supply — was "generated to defraud somebody," Smith said.
When asked about the company at a Queensbury Town Board meeting in 2017, just before he was arrested, Decker replied that it was a topsoil supplier, when evidence showed the company provided no materials or services, Smith said.
He said jurors shouldn't let Decker off the hook if they believe the municipalities that should have been paying attention to Decker didn't do so adequately.
"Should he have been watched more closely? Probably. But it doesn't excuse him. He still committed a crime," Smith said.
Closing arguments came after Hall, seeming angry and claiming he was misled by the defense team about what their accountant's testimony would include, struck much of the accountant's testimony and informed the jury to disregard it. He said the testimony was "prejudicial" to the prosecution.
The testimony included claims that Decker "lost" money on the West Brook conservation project in Lake George, even though he was paid $240,000 in management fees for his work.
The accountant also testified that Decker explained he lost money on youth basketball leagues, for which he didn't claim income on his taxes, because he paid referees and staff tens of thousands of dollars in cash. But without any proof of those payments, Hall ruled that the testimony should be stricken from the record.
"Here this so-called expert just made up some numbers that aren't in evidence," Hall said. "It's of grave concern to me."
Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills, was executive director of the Watershed Coalition for 16 years, ending with his arrest by Warren County sheriff’s officers in March 2017.
He oversaw numerous environmental projects to protect the Lake George watershed, including a manmade wetland that was part of the Charles Wood Park project. He is accused of looting more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funds while overseeing the projects.
He faces eight charges, including counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, corrupting the government and offering a false instrument for filing.
The corrupting the government count is the weightiest charge, punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.
Sleight said he was an independent contractor and the charge doesn't apply, but Smith said he performed the functions of a government official so the charge is applicable.
Court officials informed the public Monday that they will not be allowed in court Tuesday, as a new court rule to stem the spreading of coronavirus will allow only lawyers, litigants and limited court staff in the building.
