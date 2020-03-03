Decker fraud case jury hears about money transfers from coalition accounts

Defense attorney Karl Sleight's cross-examination focused on the bank's addresses in Saratoga County, as he questions whether Warren County Court has jurisdiction.

He also showed that many checks were paid to contractors from the account as money was due to them, and that money in a bank is "fungible" as it is deposited and then used to pay expenses.

Sleight said the records showed that Decker paid an engineering contractor that prosecutors alleged he did not pay, and he asked Hall for a mistrial. He said the prosecution's case related to the payment had been "completely debunked."

"This is a case where Mr. Decker has been accused of crimes he didn't commit," he said.

Smith, though, said the contractor was paid, and that Decker actually "double-billed" for the work that was done and kept some of the money. And he said the prosecution has only presented part of its case.

Hall declined to declare a mistrial.

The jury also heard an audiotape of a 2016 Queensbury Town Board meeting that Decker attended and was quizzed on the Gaslight Village wetlands project. In it, he said that a Buffalo contractor supplied topsoil for the project, when that contractor testified Monday that her company did not.