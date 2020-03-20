Decker convicted of six charges, acquitted of top count

QUEENSBURY — The former director of Lake George Watershed Coalition was convicted of six of eight charges Friday, convicted of grand larceny and tax counts but acquitted of the weightiest charge.

Decker sat stoically as the jury forewoman responded "guilty" to felony counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud and four charges of offering a false instrument for filing as she was polled Friday afternoon. He faces up to 5 to 15 years in prison when sentenced June 11 by Warren County Judge John Hall and was sent to Warren County Jail, pending sentencing.

The verdict ended a trial that lingered over a span of four weeks, with nearly four full days of deliberations, as prosecutors presented a case that showed years of massive fraud and mismanagement of the environmental organization's state and federal grant funding. The charges alleged he stole more than $250,000 between 2012 and 2016.

The jury sat in the courtroom for nearly 10 minutes after rendering the verdict, as defense lawyer Karl Sleight asked Hall for a meeting at the bench's sidebar. He took issue with an unspecified issue, and after a few minutes Hall could be heard directing Sleight to make a "post-jury motion," and the conference ended.