Decker challenges evidence in Lake George fraud case

"We have questions about these invoices, and we can't seem to get answers," then-sheriff's Investigator Kevin Conine told Decker.

"I don't pretend to be a good businessman," Decker, a professional engineer, replied.

In all, four witnesses, two sheriff's investigators and investigators from the state Comptroller's Office and Department of Taxation and Finance, testified Thursday. Hall reserved decision on the admissibility of the statements, despite the fact Sleight did not oppose their admission.

Decker claims that any money he received through his coalition activity was lawfully obtained per his contract with the state to oversee environmental projects.

So far, there has been no public explanation as to why he didn't claim that money on his taxes, or how a company he created and that does not seem to have any assets outside of a post office box mailing address came to be paid in at least one project.

Sleight renewed a request to toss out the charges because he said he has received over a million pages of documents, with more being turned over this week with no context or little context.

"It's impossible," he said. "Mr. Decker has been severely handicapped and his due process rights have been severely violated."