Decker challenges evidence in Lake George fraud case

QUEENSBURY — The lawyer for the former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition asked a judge Thursday to throw out charges against him, arguing that his rights were being violated by prosecutors "dumping" hundreds of thousands of pages of documents on the defense team.
David J. Decker, former leader of the coalition, faces 12 felony charges for allegedly stealing as much as $440,000 in state and federal grant funds that were meant for environmental projects. He has pleaded not guilty and is to stand trial in Warren County Court starting Feb. 20, just short of three years after his arrest.
Years of legal wrangling have ensued, continuing Thursday with a new dismissal request from lead defense counsel Karl Sleight.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith opposed his motion, and after a lengthy evidentiary hearing Thursday, Warren County Judge John Hall rejected it.
The day's court proceedings focused on the admissibility of statements Decker made to Warren County sheriff's investigators and state tax representatives before his arrest, and about a year after when he requested a meeting to try to clear the air about his actions.
Video and audiotapes of portions of the interviews were played in court to show that Decker consented to being questioned, though during the second interview with sheriff's officers, where they questioned him about the alleged theft of $69,000 in federal funds, he told them they were "getting into contractual law."
"We have questions about these invoices, and we can't seem to get answers," then-sheriff's Investigator Kevin Conine told Decker.
"I don't pretend to be a good businessman," Decker, a professional engineer, replied.
In all, four witnesses, two sheriff's investigators and investigators from the state Comptroller's Office and Department of Taxation and Finance, testified Thursday. Hall reserved decision on the admissibility of the statements, despite the fact Sleight did not oppose their admission.
Decker claims that any money he received through his coalition activity was lawfully obtained per his contract with the state to oversee environmental projects.
So far, there has been no public explanation as to why he didn't claim that money on his taxes, or how a company he created and that does not seem to have any assets outside of a post office box mailing address came to be paid in at least one project.
Sleight renewed a request to toss out the charges because he said he has received over a million pages of documents, with more being turned over this week with no context or little context.
"It's impossible," he said. "Mr. Decker has been severely handicapped and his due process rights have been severely violated."
The District Attorney's Office agreed not to use documents that were obtained during a search warrant as part of their case, a development that Sleight said he found to be a "big deal." Smith said his office would rely on documents it obtained through other channels.
Smith said his office is turning over documents to the defense as it receives them, and prosecutors have yet to analyze many of them as well.
Sleight also sought to re-argue a motion he made that Decker's arrest was political, motivated by Conine's desire to help his wife, then Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber, run for the Queensbury town supervisor post held by John Strough. Critics of Strough have questioned the oversight he and other government leaders showed as Decker allegedly looted project funds.
Hall has rebuffed the political argument when it was made as part of a defense dismissal motion earlier this year.
Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills, faces 12 felony charges, including a count of corrupting the government and multiple charges of grand larceny as well as tax fraud charges for not claiming the money he allegedly stole on his taxes.
He is free pending a pretrial hearing Feb. 18.
The coalition was a loose consortium of municipalities on Lake George as well as environmental groups, working to obtain state and federal funding for environmental projects to protect the lake. Millions of dollars were obtained and spent during Decker's 16-year tenure overseeing the projects.
Decker's arrest on March 2, 2017, led to the coalition being reorganized.
Warren County has also sued Decker, seeking $50,000 that the town of Queenbury paid him to give to the county. That case is pending in state Supreme Court, though a dispute has arisen over whether Sleight should be able to depose witnesses in the civil case before the criminal trial occurs.
