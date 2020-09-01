Decision expected this week on reopening gaming facilities

Casino employees are facing economic uncertainty due to the continued shutdown. Del Lago paid its workers for the first few weeks, but then furloughed nearly 1,100 employees in early April.

If the casinos remain closed for an extended period, they will begin to lay off employees. Del Lago filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification documents in July to alert workers that layoffs may be possible if the casino remains closed for an extended period.

One factor that could push the state to reopen the casinos soon is that Native American-owned casinos reopened in June. The Oneida Nation reopened its three central New York casinos more than two months ago and there hasn't been an uptick in COVID-19 cases reported.

Valerie McIntyre, a table games supervisor at del Lago, believes that her casino and others could reopen safely and abide by the state guidelines.

"Governor Cuomo: If we are such New York tough, release our hands and allow us back to work," she said at a rally Thursday.

Casinos have developed plans for when the state allows them to reopen. Del Lago will screen employees and guests before they enter the casino, capacity on the gaming floor will be limited and some slot machines will be turned off to allow for social distancing.