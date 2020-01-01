DEC to mark 50 years with ode to environmental victories, geocaching and more

RAY BROOK — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020, marking when it shifted from the old Conservation Department.

The department plans to celebrate the milestone over the course of the year with, among other things, a geocaching scavenger hunt and staff service projects.

A bill establishing the DEC was passed by the state Legislature with bipartisan support on Saturday, April 18, 1970. Then-Gov. Nelson Rockefeller signed that bill into law a few days later, on the first-ever Earth Day, April 22. When it was formed, it absorbed the Conservation Department, the Water Resources Commission and the Air Pollution Control Board, according to an Associated Press article at the time. Rockefeller then appointed Henry L. Diamond, a 37-year-old lawyer from Tennessee who once served as an aide to Robert F. Kennedy, as the department’s first commissioner.

The next year, Rockefeller and the state Legislature directed the creation of the Adirondack Park Agency to oversee development — the same year the Adirondack Chapter of the Nature Conservancy was established under the Conservancy’s Eastern New York Chapter.

The DEC’s Ray Brook headquarters, on state Route 86 in Ray Brook, were formally dedicated on Feb. 26, 1972.