DEC to hold Q&A on Jenkinsville water contamination

QUEENSBURY — In a public session, officials from the Department of Environmental Conservation will answer questions from residents about the Jenkinsville drinking water contamination.

They will join the Town Board meeting at 7 p.m. on April 19, likely using the first hour of the meeting to give a presentation and run a Q&A, Supervisor John Strough said.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure the people in Jenkinsville are informed,” Strough said.

DEC uncovered a problem during routine testing of groundwater at the closed town landfill in January 2020. High levels of 1,4-dioxane and PFOA led DEC to test the drinking water in nearby residents' wells. Five wells failed and those homeowners are now being provided with bottled water while DEC continues to investigate.

Town Board member Tony Metivier is hand-delivering a fact sheet on the issue to each of the 122 houses in the neighborhood. But he said he has not always been greeted warmly.

“I did not create this, I’m just working on a solution to it,” he said. “Long before I came along, these landfills were there.”

But people have blamed him, attacking him verbally, he said.