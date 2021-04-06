DEC to hold Q&A on Jenkinsville water contamination

QUEENSBURY — In a public session, officials from the Department of Environmental Conservation will answer questions from residents about the Jenkinsville drinking water contamination.
They will join the Town Board meeting at 7 p.m. on April 19, likely using the first hour of the meeting to give a presentation and run a Q&A, Supervisor John Strough said.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure the people in Jenkinsville are informed,” Strough said.
DEC uncovered a problem during routine testing of groundwater at the closed town landfill in January 2020. High levels of 1,4-dioxane and PFOA led DEC to test the drinking water in nearby residents' wells. Five wells failed and those homeowners are now being provided with bottled water while DEC continues to investigate.
Town Board member Tony Metivier is hand-delivering a fact sheet on the issue to each of the 122 houses in the neighborhood. But he said he has not always been greeted warmly.
“I did not create this, I’m just working on a solution to it,” he said. “Long before I came along, these landfills were there.”
But people have blamed him, attacking him verbally, he said.
“I was defeated tonight, I really was,” he said Monday after visiting numerous homes. “The last few days have been very difficult for me.”
The problem is, people often expect an immediate solution when something goes wrong, said board member George Ferone.
But it’s too early to plan a solution, Metivier said.
First the town needs to learn “the magnitude of this,” he said.
The town will apply for grants, Strough said, and the board authorized C.T. Male to update a water district plan it developed for the neighborhood decades ago.
“It’s not as simple as running a water hose down the road,” Metivier said. “It’s going to be a challenge.”
Strough said he hopes the DEC presentation will help people understand the town is at the beginning of the process.
“We certainly will be (researching solutions), but we’ve gotta get our ducks in a row first,” he said.
The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom, but 15 to 18 people will be allowed in the room at Town Hall. Strough urged people to attend via Zoom instead. They will be able to ask questions through that format.
The Zoom link will be posted on the town website before the meeting.
