DEC to conduct Jenkinsville study

QUEENSBURY — Town Board members voted unanimously Monday to have the state Department of Environmental Conservation handle a study on the town-owned landfill in the Jenkinsville area, nearly two months after the landfill was declared a possible Superfund site.
The decision followed a public comment period during which residents raised concerns about conflict of interest should the town perform the study. They argued town resources could be better used to address the needs of residents.
“The town has a vested interest in the results of this site characterization, which could ultimately have a significant financial impact for the town,” said Noel Harding.
Hardin's family has been supplied with bottled drinking water by the Department of Health since his well tested positive late last year for 1,4-dioxane.
DEC began testing wells in the Jenkinsville area last year after the state adopted new thresholds for PFAS (10 parts per trillion) and 1,4-dioxane (one part per billion). The contaminants are believed to be carcinogens.
Eighty wells in the area have been tested since last year, and 19 have been found to be contaminated with 1,4-dioxane.
Harding spoke on behalf of around 40 residents in the area, who he has been communicating with through email, texts and face to face.
The DEC is better equipped to handle the site characterization study, which will seek the source of the contamination and develop a remediation plan, he said.
The town should focus on finding an alternative source of drinking water for residents in the affected area, he said.
Supervisor John Strough said the town is updating its plans to extend town water service to the Jenkinsville area, but that will take time. The plan was developed in 1999.
Town Board members agreed with Harding, who was one of two residents who spoke. Emma Reed expressed concerns about how DEC will communicate information to residents.
Timothy McNulty, the Ward 4 representative, said he has been happy with the way DEC has worked with the town, pointing to the department’s decision to test three other landfills in the area for leaking contaminants.
Test results of the nearby landfills, which are owned by Finch Paper, McLaughlin Construction and BASF, have yet to come back.
Ward 2 representative Harrison Freer said emerging contaminants are a growing problem in the state.
“I’m happy that there is an emerging consensus that DEC is the right agency at the right time to take a look at this project and that we’ll identify other potential sources of these emerging contaminants,” he said.
