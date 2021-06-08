DEC to conduct Jenkinsville study

The DEC is better equipped to handle the site characterization study, which will seek the source of the contamination and develop a remediation plan, he said.

The town should focus on finding an alternative source of drinking water for residents in the affected area, he said.

Supervisor John Strough said the town is updating its plans to extend town water service to the Jenkinsville area, but that will take time. The plan was developed in 1999.

Town Board members agreed with Harding, who was one of two residents who spoke. Emma Reed expressed concerns about how DEC will communicate information to residents.

Timothy McNulty, the Ward 4 representative, said he has been happy with the way DEC has worked with the town, pointing to the department’s decision to test three other landfills in the area for leaking contaminants.

Test results of the nearby landfills, which are owned by Finch Paper, McLaughlin Construction and BASF, have yet to come back.

Ward 2 representative Harrison Freer said emerging contaminants are a growing problem in the state.