DEC testing wells for PFOA contaminants near Kingsbury Superfund site

The previous standard was 70 parts per trillion.

The DEC, in partnership with the state Department of Health, have been resampling previously tested wells in light of the new standard.

“DEC and DOH are committed to ensuring the protection of public health and the environment and are actively working in the Kingsbury community to investigate PFAS contamination and prevent potential exposure by testing private drinking water supplies,” the DEC said in a statement.

The department added: “When needed, DEC and DOH work together with impacted parties to identify alternative water options that meet the state’s stringent drinking water standards.”

More than 30 private wells in the vicinity of Dean Road have been tested for contaminants since 2018, with four testing positive for elevated levels of PFOA.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Water-filtration systems have been installed, at no cost to the owners, at the four residences where elevated levels of the chemicals have been discovered. The systems will be monitored and maintained by the department to ensure they are working properly, according to the DEC.

The contamination is believed to have emanated from the W.F. Lake Corp. site, though DEC said an exact source is still under investigation.