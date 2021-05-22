DEC testing wells for PFOA contaminants near Kingsbury Superfund site

KINGSBURY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has been testing private wells in the vicinity of Dean Road for PFOA contaminants as part of a statewide effort to resample drinking water sources in light of new regulations adopted last year.
The department has been monitoring groundwater in the area since a private well tested positive for PFOA, or perfluorooctonoic acid, back in 2018. The source of the contamination is believed to have emanated from the W.F. Lake Corp. facility located at 65 Park Road near the Warren County airport.
The facility was declared a state Superfund site last September following a study carried out by the DEC, which found elevated levels of poly- and per-fluoralyl substances, known collectively as PFAS, in groundwater at the site. The chemicals, which are used to create nonstick coatings and are found in firefighting foams, are believed to cause cancer.
W.F. Lake Corp., which opened its Park Road location in 1996, used PFAS to coat its products for several years before switching to a safer chemical.
Results from the DEC study found PFOA contaminants in the site’s groundwater at concentrations of 3,000 parts per trillion, far greater than the allowable 10 parts per trillion, a standard adopted by the state last year.
The previous standard was 70 parts per trillion.
The DEC, in partnership with the state Department of Health, have been resampling previously tested wells in light of the new standard.
“DEC and DOH are committed to ensuring the protection of public health and the environment and are actively working in the Kingsbury community to investigate PFAS contamination and prevent potential exposure by testing private drinking water supplies,” the DEC said in a statement.
The department added: “When needed, DEC and DOH work together with impacted parties to identify alternative water options that meet the state’s stringent drinking water standards.”
More than 30 private wells in the vicinity of Dean Road have been tested for contaminants since 2018, with four testing positive for elevated levels of PFOA.
Water-filtration systems have been installed, at no cost to the owners, at the four residences where elevated levels of the chemicals have been discovered. The systems will be monitored and maintained by the department to ensure they are working properly, according to the DEC.
The contamination is believed to have emanated from the W.F. Lake Corp. site, though DEC said an exact source is still under investigation.
“The investigation DEC is conducting will determine the extent of contamination that emanated or is emanating from W.F. Lake and will help determine whether the W.F. Lake site has caused the impacts to the private wells,” the department said.
A remedial investigation plan for the site is currently being developed by the DEC and is expected to be finalized by early fall. Determining the full extent of the contamination from the site may require multiple phases of field work.
Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan said he knew the DEC was resampling private wells in the area, but was not aware of any tests that have found elevated levels of PFOA.
He added that residents with questions or concerns should contact Anthony Bollasina, the project manager of the W.F. Lake Corp. Superfund site by calling 518-402-2754.
“They have the scientific expertise to explain ongoing efforts and what residents can do to get their questions and concerns addressed,” Hogan said in an email.
Groundwater contamination has been a growing concern for residents in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, the DEC declared the Queensbury landfill a potential Superfund site after discovering elevated levels of 1,4 dixoane in several private wells located near the shuttered landfill.
The contaminant, a possible carcinogen, is believed to be emanating from the town-owned landfill, though the DEC is sampling groundwater of three adjacent landfills.
Town officials are expected to decide who will conduct a site characterization study, which will determine the source of the contamination, next month.