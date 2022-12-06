DEC sets regional hearing for Dec. 19 on Saratoga Biochar Solutions project

Saratoga Biochar Solutions CEO Raymond Apy said the state Department of Environmental Conservation approved the company's public participation plan on Friday, which includes a Dec. 19 public hearing for communities surrounding the town of Moreau.

“We had our public participation plan approved by DEC," Apy told The Post-Star. "We’ve been able to confirm our first public information meeting for Dec. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m."

The virtual public information hearing will use Microsoft Teams to create a public meeting during which time the company will present a 15-minute overview of the project following by a period of public comments and questions. Apy said each speaker from the public will be given about 2 to 3 minutes.

The plan for a virtual meeting, rather than an in-person meeting, isn't sitting well with a local environmental group's leader, who said she will ask the DEC to require the company to hold the public information meeting in-person and give area residents 30 days' notice.

“Saratoga Biochar’s public participation plan doesn’t pass the laugh test, or should I say the smell test,” said Tracy Frisch, chair of the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls.

In September, Frisch and her group, CAAN, filed an Article 78 lawsuit against the Moreau Planning Board and Saratoga Biochar, requesting the State Environmental Quality Review, or SEQR, be reviewed and/or rescinded until further investigation can be done into the company's claims.

The DEC is requiring this hearing in order to approve the Biochar permits due to the location's proximity to an Environmental Justice Zone.

"DEC will be monitoring the outcome of the required community meeting being held by the applicant on Dec. 19, as well as any subsequent meetings, and will determine if it meets the state’s stringent public participation and Environmental Justice obligations. These meetings, in addition to the opportunity to provide public comment if the proposed facility’s permit applications are determined complete by DEC, enable additional information relevant to the project and DEC’s oversight to be raised for review," a representative from the DEC said via email on Tuesday.

DEC required Saratoga Biochar Solutions to conduct the public hearing after Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and part of Glens Falls were identified by the agency as potential environmental justice areas.

According to the DEC, "Potential Environmental Justice Areas have been identified based on data from the 2014-2018 American Community Survey. Environmental justice efforts focus on improving the environment in communities, specifically minority and low-income communities, and addressing disproportionate adverse environmental impacts that may exist in those communities."

Frisch said there are "over 9,791 residential addresses in a two-mile radius" of the proposed plant, but those individuals and families were not alerted about the hearing or listed as "stakeholders" by the company.

“We have reviewed Saratoga Biochar’s public participation plan as well as the list of addresses that the company mailed its meeting notice to. We were shocked and dismayed to discover that Saratoga Biochar mailed out notices to only 57 residential customers and 16 schools, town halls, businesses and newspapers. All these residential addresses are in the town of Moreau, rather than in the communities targeted by DEC as “potential environmental justice areas," Frisch said.

The 35-page public participation plan submitted by the company to the DEC on Thursday outlines the objectives, environmental impacts, a list of Moreau stakeholders and "public outreach activities" planned in order to obtain the permit.

"There will be a second one (meeting). We’ll definitely do two, but we haven’t identified a date,” Apy said.

The document lists public meeting(s), fact sheet preparation and distribution, distribution of notice of complete application and additional outreach and materials as the plan of action to disseminate information about the project to the community.

According to the approved plan, the purpose of the Dec. 19 meeting is to "inform the public about the proposed project/action and permit application review status, provide the opportunity for stakeholders to ask questions and express concerns about the project and identify how to obtain information or answers to questions after the meeting has concluded, inform attendees how they may submit written comments on the permit application to the NYSDEC during the public comment period and, if available, identify any applicable deadlines."

“If the goal is to give area residents access to information about this proposed industrial facility so they can weigh in on the DEC decision-making process, there is no plausible argument for holding this meeting virtually. Area town and village board meetings have been held in person for a number of months. This public meeting could easily be held in a school auditorium with a lot of space to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other contagious diseases,” Frisch stated Tuesday.

Despite public outcry from town residents and nearby environmental groups, the company gained site plan approval in August from the Moreau Planning Board for a multi-million dollar factory to be built in three separate phases in the Moreau Industrial Park on Farnan Road.

The carbon-fertilizer plant would haul in biosolids that come from wastewater plants in New York and surrounding states, and then use a new technology and a scientific, four-step process, which the company says removes any harmful contaminants, including PFAs, from the finished product and air emissions. The end result is a carbon-fertilizer product that company officials say can be safely used on land, with little to no negative impact on the surrounding environment during production.