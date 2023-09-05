From a press release: On Aug. 2, Environmental Conservation Officer Krug and Lieutenant Higgins responded to a report of a boat that had run aground with passengers on board near Mohican Island on Lake George. The Officers arrived at the location via patrol vessel to search the area and a camper directed them to nearby Turtle Island where they spotted the stranded boat.

ECOs observed a male subject in the water trying to pull the boat to shore while his teenage daughter remained on board. Another passenger already swam a third of a mile back to his home to try and get another vessel to tow the disabled boat. The Officers verified the swimmer was safe before towing the disabled vessel back to the residence. No one was injured during the late-night incident.