DEC saves boat near Turtle Island in Lake George

On Aug. 2, Environmental Conservation Officer Krug and Lieutenant Higgins responded to a report of a boat that had run aground with passengers on board near Mohican Island on Lake George. The Officers arrived at the location via patrol vessel to search the area and a camper directed them to nearby Turtle Island where they spotted the stranded boat.

ECOs observed a male subject in the water trying to pull the boat to shore while his teenage daughter remained on board. Another passenger already swam a third of a mile back to his home to try and get another vessel to tow the disabled boat. The Officers verified the swimmer was safe before towing the disabled vessel back to the residence. No one was injured during the late-night incident.

Car overturns in Schroon River, killing driverThe Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on Sept. 3 by a passerby that a vehicle was overturned in the Schroon River off of East Schroon River Road.

Members of the Warren County Sheriff Office and the New York State Police entered the water in an attempt to check for occupants but were unsuccessful. Members for the Horicon Fire Dive team arrived scene. They located and extricated the occupant who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

She was later identified as 23-year-old Kaitlin Goldburg of Altamont, N.Y. She had been reported missing after not arriving at a family camping trip and not being at home either.

It was determined that the 2006 Subaru was traveling south on East Schroon River Road sometime overnight when it left the roadway overturning in the Schroon River. The incident is still under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff Criminal Investigations Unit.

Bolton Fire, Bolton EMS, Warrensburg EMS assisted at the scene.

Two arrested on gun-related charges in Pilot Knob

Tyedeek W. Hostos, 30, and Rameen Dwayne McCord, 30, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, a class C Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, a class D Felony, and Trespass, a violation after an investigation into a Trespass in Pilot Knob, Fort Ann. Hostos and McCord were both arraigned at Centralized Arraignment and held to be arraigned at the Washington County Court.

Both were held in lieu of bail. Officer (s) Handling: Deputy Peck, Deputy Allen, Deputy T. Gillis, Sergeant Diamond, and Investigator Noble ASSISTING AGENCIES: New York State Police and Queensbury Rescue Squad

According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hostos also for assault in the 2nd Degree, a class D Felony, after an investigation into an assault that occurred on August 17th, 2023, inside the Washington County Jail.

Hostos was found to have assaulted a Correctional Guard while being incarcerated at the Washington County Jail. The Guard received an injury to his arm during the incident. Hostos was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment and was held without bail, and will appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court at a later date.

Police: Man impersonates police officer to solicit personal information

On Tuesday, Aug. 22 2023 at around 9:20 p.m. the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a suspicious male who was harassing the caller within a business in Lake George.

Upon further investigation, it was determined 36-year-old Joshua S. Copeland of Queensbury impersonated a police officer while attempting to solicit personal information from the caller.

At the time of the incident, Copeland was wearing body armor and a shirt bearing the New York State Police logo, the press release said.

Copeland is a peace officer in the State of New York and at the time was employed as a security officer for SUNY Adirondack.

Copeland was arrested and charged with Felony Criminal Impersonation in the first degree and was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Part Court where he was released on his own recognizance with a future court date in Lake George Town Court.