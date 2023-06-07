State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers have responded to wildfires in the towns of Hadley and Johnsburg within the last week.

On June 1 at 4:14 p.m., a ranger discovered a wildfire on North Shore Road in Hadley. By 10:30 p.m., four rangers had the fire 50% contained. The following night at 8:10 p.m., rangers declared the 3.5-acre fire fully contained. Due to the dry weather, the fire continues to burn. Three rangers are continuing to put out hot spots, according to a news release. There was no word on a cause.

In Johnsburg, five rangers responded to an 11-acre fire on Friday at DEC’s Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest and adjacent private land. Due to the steep terrain, Rangers employed an indirect attack and burnout operations to mitigate threats to the containment line.

The fire was fully contained on Monday at 4:48 p.m. It was believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.