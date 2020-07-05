DEC reopens campground reservations on Monday

The state Department of Conservation announced campground reservations will resume starting Monday morning.
Reservations for dates on July 10 and later will begin at 8 a.m. Walk-ins are not permitted at this time.
As part of the COVID-19 guidelines, and for the courtesy of other visitors and our staff, face masks must be worn when outside your campsite area at any place where social distancing cannot be maintained. All patrons shall practice social distancing.
- Only registered campers will be allowed in campground areas, no day visitors will be permitted.
- In order to assist with enhanced cleaning, Check-in time is now 2 p.m. and Check-out time is 10 a.m.
- There may be limited shower and/or restroom facilities and they may periodically be closed to allow for enhanced cleaning.
- Use of facility amenities such as, but not limited to playgrounds, pavilions and day use areas may be restricted or prohibited at certain locations.
- Retail sales such as firewood and ice as well as other services such as boat rentals may be restricted or prohibited at certain locations.
Reservations are suggested to be made online at https://newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com.
