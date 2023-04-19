The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reminds New Yorkers as well as visitors, to follow some simple guidelines for staying safe while enjoying the state’s recreational offerings.

“With more people visiting state lands and enjoying New York's myriad, world-class outdoor recreational opportunities, DEC’s forest rangers are on the front lines to help visitors get outside responsibly and get home safely,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a news release. “Each day, these highly trained first responders are protecting irreplaceable natural resources and utilizing their expert knowledge of wildland fire suppression, wilderness first aid, land navigation, law enforcement, and technical rescue techniques to successfully execute critical missions, for DEC and our countless local, state, and national partners."

DEC rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search-and-rescue groups, forest rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York state.

In 2022, DEC forest rangers conducted 359 search and rescue missions, extinguished 162 wildfires covering more than 1,300 acres, participated in 53 prescribed fires that served to reclaim nearly 900 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in hundreds of tickets and arrests.

When hiking and camping, remember to be properly prepared for the terrain in which you are visiting. Bring maps, stay hydrated and nourished, and wear appropriate attire, including footwear.

The department also reminds residents that there is a state-wide burn ban in effect until May 14.

"This winter was warmer and drier than most, but regardless of the winter weather, we are always at a greater risk of wildfires in the spring," Seggos said in a statement released in March. "This ban helps protect our communities, natural resources, and the rangers and other firefighters who extinguish the fires. We're encouraging all New Yorkers to think about safety first, before starting a potentially dangerous fire."

If a person needs a forest ranger, whether it's for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, contact DEC by calling 833-NYS-RANGERS.

For more information, visit, www.dec.ny.gov.