DEC Region 5 director retires

“I’ve had a really good run here, and I feel really good about my time with the DEC,” Stegemann said. “But my wife and I have managed our distances with this job and I’d like to be together with her.”

His wife lives and works in Albany, and he lives and works here in the Adirondacks. He said they will retire to their Adirondack home, with his wife retiring, too, in the future.

Stegemann said retirement does not mean he is sitting down. He said he still wants to be engaged with the Adirondacks but have more time to enjoy all they have to offer. He said he wants to spend more time in the woods, canoeing, hiking and camping.

“In my life, my avocations have been my vocations,” Stegemann said.

Stegemann’s career at the DEC has been bookended by disaster emergencies. He started in 2011 in the aftermath of Hurricane Irene and now is leaving amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is affecting all levels of society.

He said while these have both been busy times, the work of a regional director is usually pretty busy, with countless acres of land, bodies of water and fixtures under the department’s purview.