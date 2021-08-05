DEC: Private landfills likely not contributing to Jenkinsville contamination

QUEENSBURY — A new report issued by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation Thursday found that three privately owned landfills in the Jenkinsville neighborhood are likely not contributing to the groundwater contamination that has affected more than a dozen private wells in the area.
Samples taken from monitoring wells at two of the landfills in April found “no obvious sources” of 1,4-dioxane and PFAS contamination, and data collected from the third is not “suggestive of a significant contributing source” of the contaminants in groundwater, according to the report.
The report comes two months after town officials agreed to have DEC conduct a site characterization study of the town-owned landfill in the area, which DEC believes is the source of groundwater contamination. The landfill, abandoned in 1993, has been declared a possible Superfund site.
DEC’s investigation into the contamination is ongoing. The site characterization study will determined the source of the contaminants and a remediation plan.
Supervisor John Strough, who raised concerns about possible contamination from the other landfills, said he appreciated the state’s ongoing support.
“The town of Queensbury’s paramount interest is safeguarding the health and well-being of our residents and protecting the environment, and we appreciate the continued support of the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Health,” he said in an email.
The groundwater contaminants were discovered last year after DEC began testing in the vicinity of legacy Superfund sites and active and abandoned landfills. The tests followed the state’s adoption of new drinking water standards for previously unregulated contaminants.
The new standards allow 1,4-dioxane at one part per billion and PFAS at 10 parts per trillion.
To date, PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have not been discovered at levels above state standards in any private wells in the Jenkinsville area.
But 1,4-dioxane — a possible carcinogen — has been discovered in a number of the private wells.
DEC has tested 101 private drinking wells in the area and is providing bottled water for 19 residences where contamination has been discovered, according to the report.
Of the wells tested, 73 need no additional action and nine have been recommended for retesting.
In April, DEC sampled site-monitoring wells at the nearby Finch Paper and Ciba-Geigy landfills and found no evidence of groundwater contamination.
Data collected at McLaughlin Construction and Demolition landfill, however, detected PFOA concentrations of 5 and 28 parts per trillion at two monitoring wells and levels of 1,4-dioxane ranging from 0.37 to 1.2 parts per billion at three monitoring wells.
“These data are not suggestive of a significant contributing source of these compounds to groundwater or drinking water,” the report reads.
Asked if the department would be conducting an investigation at the McLaughlin landfill, DEC said it is focusing on the town-owned landfill, since the site had far higher levels of contamination.
The department also pointed out that contaminant standards apply only to drinking water.
“At this time, DEC is obtaining information for the site that has the most potential for being the source of groundwater contamination found in the area,” the department said. “A scientific review of the data acquired by DEC from the Queensbury landfill investigation will assist in determining whether any actions are needed related to other sites in the vicinity.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.