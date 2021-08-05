DEC: Private landfills likely not contributing to Jenkinsville contamination

“The town of Queensbury’s paramount interest is safeguarding the health and well-being of our residents and protecting the environment, and we appreciate the continued support of the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Health,” he said in an email.

The groundwater contaminants were discovered last year after DEC began testing in the vicinity of legacy Superfund sites and active and abandoned landfills. The tests followed the state’s adoption of new drinking water standards for previously unregulated contaminants.

The new standards allow 1,4-dioxane at one part per billion and PFAS at 10 parts per trillion.

To date, PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have not been discovered at levels above state standards in any private wells in the Jenkinsville area.

But 1,4-dioxane — a possible carcinogen — has been discovered in a number of the private wells.

DEC has tested 101 private drinking wells in the area and is providing bottled water for 19 residences where contamination has been discovered, according to the report.

Of the wells tested, 73 need no additional action and nine have been recommended for retesting.