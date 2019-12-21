DEC plans first day hikes to kick off 2020

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will step into the new year by leading people on Adirondack hikes on Jan. 1, 2020.
DEC staff will offer four options for guided “First Day Hikes” on New Year’s Day, which falls on a Wednesday: in Paul Smiths, Lake George and two in Newcomb. Two are uphill mountain hikes, and two are relatively flat snowshoe walks.
All four are free, even in places that normally require a paid day pass. Each participant will receive a pair of “Adventure NY”-branded gloves and “First Day Hike” sticker.
The department says hikers should come prepared for winter conditions with warm layered clothing, warm hats, gloves or mittens, proper footwear, water, sunglasses and snowshoes.
In Paul Smiths, there will be a guided snowshow walk on the Visitor Interpretive Center trails from 1 to 3 p.m., led by Thompson Tomaszewski, the VIC’s lead naturalist and environmental educator. The difficulty is considered light to moderate, and it’s open to people of all ages. Bring snowshoes, or rent them at the VIC for a fee. Hot chocolate and other warm drinks will be available for sale the VIC store. The VIC is located at 8023 state Route 30. Call it at 518-327-6241 to register or for more information.
In Newcomb, there is another guided snowshoe trek on the Adirondack Interpretive Center trails, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting about an hour-and-a-half.
Also in Newcomb, more intrepid hikers can join a 4-mile round trip up Goodnow Mountain and back, starting at 10 a.m. at the Adirondack Interpretive Center and lasting about three-and-a-half hours. AIC naturalists will lead the trip, which includes a 60-foot fire tower on the mountain’s summit. Weather conditions may make this trail extremely icy and require additional traction.
For both Newcomb trips, snowshoes are required and will be provided to participants who do not bring their own. Hot chocolate will be available. Registration is required; call 518-582-2000. The AIC is located at 5922 state Route 28N.
In Lake George, hikers will gain 1,630 feet in elevation over a 1.5-mile hike up Prospect Mountain. The 2,030-foot summit offers 360-degree views of Lake George, the Adirondack Mountains, the Green Mountains of Vermont and the White Mountains of New Hampshire. The hike will begin at 10 a.m. at the trailhead on Smith Street, Lake George village. Snowshoes or crampons are required. Weather conditions may make this trail extremely icy and require additional traction. For information and registration, contact Ben Thomas at benjamin.thomas@dec.ny.gov or 518-623-1268. The guided hikes will be canceled if snow or other weather creates hazardous travel conditions or outdoor recreation conditions. Participants will be notified if a hike is canceled by Dec. 31.