DEC plans first day hikes to kick off 2020

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will step into the new year by leading people on Adirondack hikes on Jan. 1, 2020.

DEC staff will offer four options for guided “First Day Hikes” on New Year’s Day, which falls on a Wednesday: in Paul Smiths, Lake George and two in Newcomb. Two are uphill mountain hikes, and two are relatively flat snowshoe walks.

All four are free, even in places that normally require a paid day pass. Each participant will receive a pair of “Adventure NY”-branded gloves and “First Day Hike” sticker.

The department says hikers should come prepared for winter conditions with warm layered clothing, warm hats, gloves or mittens, proper footwear, water, sunglasses and snowshoes.

In Paul Smiths, there will be a guided snowshow walk on the Visitor Interpretive Center trails from 1 to 3 p.m., led by Thompson Tomaszewski, the VIC’s lead naturalist and environmental educator. The difficulty is considered light to moderate, and it’s open to people of all ages. Bring snowshoes, or rent them at the VIC for a fee. Hot chocolate and other warm drinks will be available for sale the VIC store. The VIC is located at 8023 state Route 30. Call it at 518-327-6241 to register or for more information.