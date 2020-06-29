DEC opening more campgrounds, day use areas on Wednesday

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is opening up more campgrounds to existing reservations on July 1.
“To maintain social distancing and reduce the density of facilities and protect visitors, DEC is not accepting additional reservations or walk-in camping for the 2020 season at this time,” a press release from the agency says. “Only existing reservations for all DEC campgrounds will be honored.”
The Adirondack Park campgrounds and day use areas on this list are:
- AuSable Point Campground and Day Use Area
- Brown Tract Campground and Day Use Area
- Caroga Lake Campground and Day Use Area
- Crown Point Campground and Day Use Area
- Eighth Lake Campground and Day Use Area
- Fish Creek Pond Campground and Day Use Area
- Forked Lake Campground and Day Use Area
- Golden Beach Campground and Day Use Area
- Hearthstone Point Campground and Day Use Area
- Indian Lake Islands Campground and Day Use Area
- Lake Eaton Campground and Day Use Area
- Lincoln Pond Campground and Day Use Area
- Little Sand Point Campground and Day Use Area
- Meacham Lake Campground and Day Use Area
- Moffitt Beach Campground and Day Use Area
- Northampton Beach Campground and Day Use Area
- Paradox Lake Campground and Day Use Area
- Point Comfort Campground and Day Use Area
- Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Day Use Area
- Rogers Rock Campground and Day Use Area
- Rollins Pond Campground and Day Use Area
- Sacandaga Campground and Day Use Area
- Saranac Lake Islands Campground and Day Use Area
- Sharp Bridge Campground and Day Use Area
- Taylor Pond Campground and Day Use Area
- Tioga Point Campground and Day Use Area
- Wilmington Notch Campground and Day Use Area.
DEC has temporarily stopped issuing permits for backcountry camping for groups of 10 or more. As of June 11, DEC resumed issuing permits for groups of fewer than 10 people who would like to stay for more than three nights at one location on state lands. DEC is also temporarily restricting lean-to use to members of a single household at a time.
DEC-controlled fire towers (with the exception of Sugar Hill) are also reopened to visitors.
