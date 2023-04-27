For the recently completed Earth Week, state Department of Environmental Conservation staff joined young volunteers with the Washington County Youth Bureau to clean up popular fishing areas along the Champlain and Old Barge canals.

The first location yielded 10 bags of trash and 17 tires. In total, 30 bags of trash, 39 tires, several sinks and toilets, TVs and computer monitors, and a variety of other large items were collected from the two-mile section of canal and transported for proper disposal.

The DEC staff, which include environmental conservation officers, and the volunteers later had pizza together to end the day.