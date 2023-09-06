From a press release: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation appointed four candidates to new and existing leadership positions.

“DEC is strengthening our team to bolster our efforts to meet the unique challenges and opportunities before New York State,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Suzanna Randall was appointed DEC’s first Chief Resiliency Officer. Randall will administer the State’s landmark Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, leading the development and implementation of all program components.

Peter Reuben was named the first-ever Director of DEC’s Office of Indian Nation Affairs.

Dereth Glance was named Regional Director in DEC’s Region 7, which covers Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

Cecilia Walsh was appointed DEC’s Director of Media Relations. She will oversee DEC’s Press Office communicate the agency’s actions to media outlets and the public.

“Suzanna Randall and Peter Reuben are bringing extensive experience and skills to two new and critically important agency roles that focus on enhancing resiliency and strengthening relationships with Indigenous Nations,” Seggos said.

“Dereth Glance will continue bringing her energy and passion to a different role leading DEC’s presence in Central New York and the Southern Tier, and Cecilia Walsh will help guide our extensive engagement with the media to inform the public,” Seggos said.