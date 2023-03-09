A popular area in the Adirondack Park could soon benefit from a state contract aimed at improving the visitor experience while protecting the environment.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the Adirondack High Peaks area will be one of two areas in the state to benefit from the awarding of a “Visitor Use Management” planning contract. The Kaaterskill Clove area in the Catskill Park was the other area chosen.

According to the DEC’s press release, the contractor chosen by the state will assist with developing strategies to ensure these popular destinations provide positive visitor experiences while also continuing to protect the environment. The award comes after the High Peaks Strategic Planning Advisory Group completed a study in 2019 and 2020, with a final report recommending a visitor use management framework to find “solutions to the compounding effects of parking shortages, unsafe conditions along state highways, and busy trails, summits and other points of interest.”

Otak Inc., a research, planning, and design firm based in Portland, Oregon, was chosen to develop the plans.

“The Adirondack High Peaks and Kaaterskill Clove area in the Catskills are two of New York’s most popular outdoor destinations because of their outstanding beauty,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release. “DEC is excited to partner with the experienced team at Otak Inc. to explore strategic, innovative, and data-driven ideas and solutions for balancing conservation and public access in these beloved areas of Forest Preserve.”

DEC releases committee's recommendation for fixing High Peaks hiker crunch The state Department of Environmental Conservation has released a committee’s recommendations for how to address ever-increasing hiker traffic in the High Peaks.

According to the DEC, the company was awarded the VUM planning contract following a competitive request for proposals process, funded by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

Led by a project management team based in the Northeast, Otak has more than two decades of experience conducting visitor use planning and research on wilderness and other recreation lands managed by the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and other agencies.

Their team includes experts in recreation planning, meeting facilitation, stakeholder engagement and data analysis.

“Over the last 35 years, we have built a highly collaborative team with award-winning multidisciplinary expertise: urban design, architecture, planning, engineering, and construction management,” the company website reads.

Otak Project Manager Steve Lawson shared his excitement about the project in the DEC news release.

“The Adirondack High Peaks and the Kaaterskill Clove area in the Catskills are significant landscapes in American conservation history and world class destinations for wildlands recreation,” Lawson said. “We are excited for the opportunity to support the DEC in this project to develop data-driven strategies for the long-term enjoyment, appreciation, and conservation of these areas.”

The contract is effective immediately and extends through the end of 2024.

Otak plans to engage with state officials, stakeholders and the public to outline the desired conditions and management goals for the project areas.

High Peaks committee seeks ‘input on overuse’ A freshly created committee tasked with advising the state on how to mitigate the impact of increasing hiker traffic in the High Peaks wants to hear questions and concerns from the public.

During the second half of 2023, the process will focus on measuring and analyzing visitor use patterns to determine how closely current conditions in the two project areas compare to the desired conditions.

In the second year of the contract, Otak will focus on developing management strategies aimed at helping DEC achieve and maintain desired conditions. Final project reports will be provided to DEC that include recommendations for monitoring and maintaining the effectiveness of the proposed strategies over time.

The DEC said Otak is planning public meetings to receive input from the residents in the community.

“Public and stakeholder input will play a key role in helping DEC and Otak develop appropriate management strategies for the High Peaks and Kaaterskill Clove regions. During the initial phase of the project, a public meeting will be held in each project area to highlight the project goals and timeline and solicit feedback on management objectives. A second round of public meetings will be held in 2024 to present draft management recommendations,” the release reads.

The Forest Preserve comprises state land within the Adirondack and Catskill parks protected by the New York State constitution as “forever wild,” which is managed by DEC and its partners in a manner that maximizes public appreciation of its wild setting while ensuring it remains welcoming and accessible to people of all backgrounds and abilities.

“Otak’s extensive track record of successfully employing the Interagency VUM (Visitor Use Management) Framework in some of America’s most iconic National Parks will be instrumental in helping DEC develop responsible solutions for two of New York’s own natural wonders,” the DEC release concludes.