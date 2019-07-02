FORT ANN — A hiker from Albany County died of a heart attack while hiking Shelving Rock Mountain one morning last week, according to state officials.
The 51-year-old woman from Voorheesville suffered a "cardiac event" at the summit of the mountain on the east side of Lake George the morning of June 24.
A 911 call was placed from the mountain, and forest rangers Logan Quinn and Joseph Hess responded to the call, and located the woman an hour and 11 minutes after the call was made.
Those with the woman had been performing CPR for an hour at that point, and CPR continued until the woman was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later.
Her name was not released. The state Department of Environmental Conservation said there was no indication of foul play.
The trail to the top of Shelving Rock Mountain stretches about 3.4 miles, to a peak that is 1,125 feet high.
