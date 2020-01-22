DEC: Glen Lake needs whole-lake management plan

QUEENSBURY — The Glen Lake Protective Association must create a new management plan for the entire lake, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The association already has to get permission from DEC each year before it uses chemicals to fight back the invasive species, mainly milfoil, in the lake. But this year, DEC also asked for a management plan.
“It’s a pretty complex process,” said association President Paul McPhillips.
The group is creating a committee to work on it. He’s hoping DEC will understand that a plan can’t be drafted immediately.
“We’re all volunteers,” he said. “They want us to do it and we are in the process of doing it.”
Still, when it’s done, he thinks it could help guide plans for the lake.
“I think it helps everybody keep an eye on the big picture and not get focused on one thing,” he said.
Although there is much day-to-day focus on milfoil and other invasive vegetation, other things do impact the lake, including road salt in runoff from the roads and leaking septic systems.
“It will help with long-term planning and it will help us prioritize,” he said.
The association has done a plan in the past, which might make it easier to create one now.
The association is also gearing up for its annual meeting with the DEC to get permission to use chemicals in the lake.
“We have a plan from our environmental consultant,” McPhillips said. “We’ll sit down with DEC and discuss what’s been done, how effective it was.”
In essence: The association wants to use chemicals, but DEC prefers non-chemical solutions, including sending scuba divers to pull out the plants at the roots.
“They encourage us, which we do, to do hand-pulling,” McPhillips said. “It’s a variety of tactics. We’re treating (with chemicals) 12 to 15 acres of a 320-acre lake. They know it’s not a lot.”
In 2018, a hot spring led to heavy growth and dissatisfied residents. But last year, things went better, McPhillips said.
“We think we’re being successful,” he said. “You’re never going to get it to zero.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.