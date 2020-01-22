DEC: Glen Lake needs whole-lake management plan

QUEENSBURY — The Glen Lake Protective Association must create a new management plan for the entire lake, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The association already has to get permission from DEC each year before it uses chemicals to fight back the invasive species, mainly milfoil, in the lake. But this year, DEC also asked for a management plan.

“It’s a pretty complex process,” said association President Paul McPhillips.

The group is creating a committee to work on it. He’s hoping DEC will understand that a plan can’t be drafted immediately.

“We’re all volunteers,” he said. “They want us to do it and we are in the process of doing it.”

Still, when it’s done, he thinks it could help guide plans for the lake.

“I think it helps everybody keep an eye on the big picture and not get focused on one thing,” he said.

Although there is much day-to-day focus on milfoil and other invasive vegetation, other things do impact the lake, including road salt in runoff from the roads and leaking septic systems.

“It will help with long-term planning and it will help us prioritize,” he said.