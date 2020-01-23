DEC gets $145 million funding boost in executive budget

As for the funding for DEC capital projects, the Executive Budget includes $55 million for the DEC to “improve access to State lands, rehabilitate campgrounds, and upgrade its recreational facilities, all as part of the Adventure NY program,” the budget book reads. “This funding will also provide for health and safety repairs to State infrastructure, including dams, wetland restoration, State lands, and fish hatcheries.”

The budget does not appear to mention the addition of more forest rangers. The union that represents forest rangers has called in recent years for the state to add more forest rangers in the Adirondack Park. The union’s campaign has spurred more than half of the towns within the Adirondack Park to sign a declaration calling for more ranger positions to be added, as the state has purchased and added to the Adirondack Forest Preserve hundreds of thousands of acres of land in the last 20 years, including notable tracts such as Boreas Ponds. In a poll conducted by the Lake Placid News late last year, Adirondack green groups identified DEC staffing as one of the top five threats to the Adirondack Park.