DEC: Gansevoort woman bitten by fox

GANSEVOORT — A woman was reportedly bitten by a red fox Tuesday afternoon in Saratoga County, according to the DEC.

According to DEC spokesman David Winchell, the woman sustained puncture wounds to the lower leg. Officers responded to the scene, but were not able to locate the animal.

Earlier on Tuesday, state police investigated a similar animal complaint at about 10 a.m. in Wilton, according to police records and the DEC.

Search efforts remain underway for the animal, according to DEC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0