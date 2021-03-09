DEC considers declaring Superfund site in Queensbury after identifying contaminated wells

That could suggest that the town of Queensbury will have to pay. The town’s 50-acre landfill began accepting municipal waste and construction and demolition debris in the 1940s. It was closed in 1995 with a geomembrane cap and gas venting system. It is still owned by the town.

Several residents whose wells are contaminated spoke to the Town Board during privilege of the floor at Monday’s Zoom meeting. They asked the board to begin plans for a town water line to their neighborhood.

Supervisor John Strough told them that the source of the toxins were in doubt and that two private landfills in the area could be to blame. There is one owned by the BASF Corp., on Jenkinsville Road, which is already being monitored by DEC and has not been found to have PFAS or 1,4-dioxane. The other is the closed McLaughlin Construction and Debris Landfill, also on Jenkinsville Road.

“DEC is researching,” Strough said. “There’s three landfills — hopefully they will be able to ascertain which of the landfills ... the town does have one of them.”

DEC, however, in response to questions about the situation, only cited the town’s landfill.

Strough suggested to the residents that whoever was responsible for the contamination might pay for part of a town water system.