DEC considers declaring Superfund site in Queensbury after identifying contaminated wells

QUEENSBURY — The town of Queensbury’s closed landfill appears to be leaking toxins into nearby residents’ wells, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation is considering declaring it a Superfund site.
DEC tested the closed landfill last year, in January 2020. At the time, it was part of routine testing, DEC said in an email describing the situation.
DEC sampled five existing monitoring wells at the landfill and found PFAS and 1,4-dioxane at concentrations high enough to justify testing the nearby residential wells in the area of Azure Drive and Mud Pond Road, near Ridge/Jenkinsville Park.
DEC tested 20 wells and five were found to be contaminated. Those families are now receiving bottled water. DEC officials are also reaching out to adjacent property owners to get permission to test their wells.
That’s part of an effort by DEC to determine whether the toxins pose a “significant” threat to public health or the environment. If DEC finds that there is a significant threat, the landfill would become a Superfund site so that it can be cleaned up. That cleanup is supposed to be paid for by the “parties responsible for the contamination,” according to the state’s Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Site Program. If the responsible parties can’t be found or won’t pay, the state pays, using money from the state Superfund.
That could suggest that the town of Queensbury will have to pay. The town’s 50-acre landfill began accepting municipal waste and construction and demolition debris in the 1940s. It was closed in 1995 with a geomembrane cap and gas venting system. It is still owned by the town.
Several residents whose wells are contaminated spoke to the Town Board during privilege of the floor at Monday’s Zoom meeting. They asked the board to begin plans for a town water line to their neighborhood.
Supervisor John Strough told them that the source of the toxins were in doubt and that two private landfills in the area could be to blame. There is one owned by the BASF Corp., on Jenkinsville Road, which is already being monitored by DEC and has not been found to have PFAS or 1,4-dioxane. The other is the closed McLaughlin Construction and Debris Landfill, also on Jenkinsville Road.
“DEC is researching,” Strough said. “There’s three landfills — hopefully they will be able to ascertain which of the landfills ... the town does have one of them.”
DEC, however, in response to questions about the situation, only cited the town’s landfill.
Strough suggested to the residents that whoever was responsible for the contamination might pay for part of a town water system.
“Some of the cost should be borne perhaps by whoever’s landfill is causing this,” he said. “We haven’t forgotten you. We’re waiting on the DEC. They say they are working on it.”
The town hired an engineer once to study the possibility of bringing town water to the area. That study, which would need to be updated, suggests that the project could cost up to $20 million, he said.
“It would be no small project,” he said. “The quality of water in Jenkinsville has me very, very concerned. I’m with you on that.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.