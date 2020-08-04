DEC confirms emerald ash borer in Warren County

CHESTER — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Tuesday that emerald ash borer has been confirmed in Warren County.

This marks the first confirmed case of EAB within the Adirondack Park, according to a press release from the DEC.

The affected trees were identified by Department of Transportation personnel at the Warren County Canoe Launch on Schroon River in the town of Chester. A sample has been sent to Cornell University Insect Diagnostic Lab for further review.

“New York state is at the forefront of invasive species monitoring and prevention and this latest find of EAB, while concerning, also hardens our determination to do all we can to protect our natural resources from their destructive effects,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC and our partners will continue our significant investments in finding strategies that mitigate and address invasive species in our environment and raise public awareness so that all New Yorkers can take part in helping to protect the Adirondacks and our entire state.”