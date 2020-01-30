DEC commissioner vows to repair Adirondack trails

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos called Adirondack trail work a "top priority" during a public hearing on environmental conservation funding Monday.

Environmental Conservation Committee Chair Sen. Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, asked Seggos if he could assure that stewardship funding for rebuilding and reconstructing trails in the Adirondack Park "is going to be there at the end of the day to help those repairs, in light of the overuse, as opposed to being swept up through the budget process into other areas."

"You see the Adirondacks getting this incredible amount of use right now, and it's a good thing," Seggos said. "It's a good thing for the Adirondacks to get that use. But we have to make sure when people get there it's safe for them, and the trails aren't being damaged.

"I want to get sustainable trail crews out there. Through this proposal, we have the opportunity to triple our effectiveness on trail building this year, when you match up the new crews we're proposing with the existing crew that we have and the student crews out there," he added. "It's something we have to do. We have to meet this challenge of increased use and make sure people have safe trips up in the woods, and that they want to come back, because the trails are in good shape. That's a top priority of mine."

