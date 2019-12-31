DEC clarifies illegal game-feeding rules

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted a new regulation that clarifies what constitutes illegal feeding of deer or moose. It also establishes a requirement related to food labeling and provides a procedure for the use and authorization of automated tick control devices.

The regulation, adopted on Christmas Eve, builds upon existing laws designed to reduce the risk of wildlife disease transmission.

There are exemptions to the new deer-moose feeding rule for wildlife plantings, agricultural practices, livestock husbandry, research and nuisance abatement permitted by the department. The regulation clarifies that “incidental feeding” — like a deer or moose being attracted to a bird feeder — will be considered a violation only if the DEC has previously issued a written warning to the person responsible.

The new regulation requires food, or any edible deer or moose attractants that are packaged for sale, to have a label that informs customers using the products for that purpose is illegal in New York.