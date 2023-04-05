MOREAU — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved the connection project between the town of Moreau and the Saratoga County wastewater line, clearing the way for construction to begin.

“This is another milestone for the town of Moreau as we work to position the town for the future, in particular with our infrastructure,” said town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz during the Moreau Town Board’s March 28 meeting.

Kusnierz summarized some of the history of the project, which began around 2008 with a development project that required additional sewer treatment capacity.

“As a result of that need, the town negotiated a new agreement with new terms with the city of Glens Falls to assist with this apartment project,” Kusnierz said. “Unfortunately the terms negotiated in 2008 made purchasing additional flow for subsequent projects that would come down the pipeline essentially cost prohibitive.”

According to Kusnierz, it would have cost the town $7.7 million in treatment capacity and infrastructure renovations to renew its contract with the city of Glens Falls.

“In addition, per-gallon treatment costs would increase and the town would need to buy more treatment capacity as time goes on from the city,” he said.

The board explored other options, and a proposal to construct a new sewer line leading to the county’s treatment facility was brought to the table. However, there are some in the town who say negotiations between the town and the city were mishandled, forcing the town to seek alternative measures.

“When this sewer project was passed in 2018, there was no action taken to buy any sewer capacity (from Glens Falls),” Councilman John Donohue said during the last time the project was voted on at the Jan. 31 meeting.

Donohue asserts that the city of Glens Falls held a fair market price in place for the town to consider as contract renewals approached, but the board at the time failed to execute negotiations and the contract lapsed.

“Well, the price went back up again, because the city of Glens Falls reevaluated the whole thing. They weren’t going to put it on the backs of their taxpayers,” he said. “The price almost doubled when we let the contract expire.”

But Kusnierz maintains that the most equitably efficient option was to construct a line heading south to connect into the Saratoga County sewer line.

“The great thing about that is there’s no need to purchase treatment capacity as our town grows,” he said at the March 28 meeting. “Probably the most important takeaway, reviewing the financials, is that the Town Board, through the town supervisor, whomever that may be, will have a seat at the table as rates are set in Saratoga County.”

Councilman Alan VanTassel agreed, adding that the redundancy of having two lines, one to Glens Falls and another to Saratoga County, gives the town more options moving forward as well.

“We now at least have two paths of travel. I think that’s significant,” VanTassel said.

Councilman Mark Stewart also lauded the project, citing that the town’s money would be staying within the county it occupies, rather than lining the coffers of another.

“When it really came down to where our money was going to go and where we could keep the taxpayers’ dollars in this town and in this county, it just makes a lot of sense to go with this option,” Stewart said.

Donohue did not revisit his opposition to the project, but was the sole “nay” vote when the motion to approve the resolution awarding the $4.1 million contract to Bellamy Construction, Inc., of Schenectady, was passed. Councilman Kyle Noonan was absent from the meeting.

Also at the March 28 meeting, Kusnierz announced that the town received word that it would be recommended to receive a $500,000 state grant for the project when it is brought before the state Assembly budget committee later in the session.

“That will be very helpful in offsetting the cost to our ratepayers in the sewer district,” he said.