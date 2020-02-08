DEC advises of avalanche risk in High Peaks

Heavy snow can be exciting for skiers, snowboarders and winter mountaineers, but for those thinking of heading into the steep Adirondack backcountry, the state Department of Environmental Conservation issued a warning Friday: Be careful of avalanches.

DEC said snow was 3 to 5 feet by midday Friday on high-elevation slopes in the High Peaks region, and more snow was expected later that day. That new snow is piling up on top of layers formed by cycles of snow mixed with melting, raining and freezing. The weight of the new snow may cause it to slide off the lower layers as an avalanche.

The National Weather Service predicted at least a foot or two of new snow starting Thursday and especially Friday, when snow is expected to fall at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour — plus gusty winds creating whiteout conditions. Below that snow, ice accumulated overnight.