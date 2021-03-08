Deaths in 2020 from Alzheimer's increased nearly 19% in state

About one-third of the caregivers also care for a child under age 18, and another third are age 65 or older.

Caregivers who are still working or caring for children, or unable to do manual labor such as bathing someone, often rely on programs like adult day care centers to provide help. But those day care centers shut down at the start of the pandemic and many have not yet opened again.

For those who have a loved one living in a nursing home or assisted living center, the pandemic created the opposite problem: Caregivers could not spend any time in person with their loved one.

That led to “social isolation” for the person with Alzheimer’s, which is known to speed up progression of the disease. The separation also caused “enormous stress” for the person’s family, Smith-Boivin said.

“The Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York Chapter is committed to supporting New York caregivers and implementing the safety measures needed to reunite these families,” she said.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control announced that fully vaccinated people could visit in-person, without masks, with single households in which people were not vaccinated.