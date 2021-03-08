Deaths in 2020 from Alzheimer's increased nearly 19% in state

Deaths from Alzheimer’s shot up nearly 19% last year in New York, a report has found.
There were 2,210 more deaths from Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2020 than in previous years, using the average of deaths over the previous five years, according to the Alzheimer's Association 2021 Facts & Figures report.
Some of those deaths may have been directly related to contracting coronavirus, but the data was drawn from death certificates that listed Alzheimer’s as the primary cause of death.
“While more study is needed to understand the exact reasons why deaths attributable to Alzheimer’s and dementia during the pandemic have increased so dramatically, we do know individuals living with Alzheimer’s, particularly those living in long-term care settings, are extremely vulnerable,” said Beth Smith-Boivin, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York Chapter.
New York’s mortality rate last year was worse than in other states. Nationally, deaths due to Alzheimer’s increased 16% last year, but in New York deaths increased 18.8%.
The pandemic also led to huge difficulties for family members who care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.
Nationally, 83% of the care of Alzheimer’s patients is provided by unpaid caregivers, mainly family and friends, according to the report.
About one-third of the caregivers also care for a child under age 18, and another third are age 65 or older.
Caregivers who are still working or caring for children, or unable to do manual labor such as bathing someone, often rely on programs like adult day care centers to provide help. But those day care centers shut down at the start of the pandemic and many have not yet opened again.
For those who have a loved one living in a nursing home or assisted living center, the pandemic created the opposite problem: Caregivers could not spend any time in person with their loved one.
That led to “social isolation” for the person with Alzheimer’s, which is known to speed up progression of the disease. The separation also caused “enormous stress” for the person’s family, Smith-Boivin said.
“The Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York Chapter is committed to supporting New York caregivers and implementing the safety measures needed to reunite these families,” she said.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control announced that fully vaccinated people could visit in-person, without masks, with single households in which people were not vaccinated.
However, New York still requires all visits in nursing homes and assisted living centers to be supervised by an employee who must enforce state rules: 6 feet of social distancing, no touching, and masks must be worn.
Andy Cruikshank, CEO of Fort Hudson nursing home in Fort Edward, has been lobbying to get rid of those rules.
“We are actually very concerned about the mental health of our residents,” he said.
Coronavirus spread last spring through one wing of residents with Alzheimer’s at Fort Hudson. But more recently, nearly every resident at the nursing home was vaccinated. At this point, he said, they should be allowed to hug their family members.
“Where people have been vaccinated, are using PPE, where testing is readily available, I think preventing family members from touching a resident when the resident is being touched by staff all day long doesn’t make sense,” he said. “Safe contact is something that is fundamentally necessary for human behavior. It is a fundamental need that humans have.”
State officials haven’t dropped the rules because of politics, he added.
“This type of decision is more political than clinical,” he said.
