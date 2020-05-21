Death toll reaches 30 in Warren County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A nursing home resident in the southern part of Warren County died Thursday from COVID-19.

Warren County has had 30 residents die from COVID-19 infections, and 20 of those deaths occurred at a nursing home. Seven of the deaths were in the hospital and one was at an assisted living facility, and two were in private residences.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 229 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those cases, 114 involved nursing home residents. Eleven were in assisted living facilities and 104 were in the community.

For the first time since late March, there are no Warren County residents in critical condition from COVID-19 infections as of Thursday morning.

