Dealership raffles off new car to benefit school budget

GLENS FALLS — Excitement was building inside the Romeo Toyota of Glens Falls dealership on Monday morning as the raffle for a new car scheduled for noon drew closer.

Owner Len Romeo and his son, general manager Mike Romeo, donated a brand new 2021 red Toyota Corolla to St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School for the school’s second annual “Ticket To Ride” fundraiser.

The fundraiser sold 800 of the 1,000 tickets available at $50 apiece. After an additional donation of $10,000 was made by Toyota, a total of $50,000 was raised for the school budget.

The Romeos have been longstanding members of the church.

When his children began attending the school three years ago, Mike Romeo said his family recognized the need in the school’s budget, which has become more apparent after the pandemic further impacted funds.

“We just noticed a need for some help at the school and we wanted to give back to the community at the same time. It’s a really nice fundraiser for the church and the school,” he said.

Principal Patty Balmer said the efforts from the fundraiser will go toward scholarships for students.

“It really is huge for us. It allows us to offer scholarships to children in need. We want to support families who want to send their children to SMSA but can’t really afford it. Our goal is to give everyone who wants to receive one, a Catholic education,” Balmer said.

The fundraiser was held for the first time last year. In fall of 2020, the school sold tickets for an opportunity to win a leased vehicle from the dealership.

This year, the business decided to donate a car to the fundraiser, which makes the winner of the raffle the owner of the new Corolla. Tickets were on sale in October through the day of the drawing.

“We were a few minutes late because a parent sold 24 more tickets at Mass yesterday morning and we had to pick those up on the way,” Balmer said.

At noon Monday, Michele Manaher’s name was pulled from the hopper and she was declared the winner of the new Toyota.

After Balmer called and left a message for Manaher, saleswoman Heather Taft came in with the winner on the phone, her aunt Michele.

Taft said her whole family purchased raffle tickets.

“We all got tickets, we wanted to win it for my grandma,” Taft said.

Manaher, a resident of Queensbury, was in shock and admitted she thought it was a prank call.

“I’ve never won anything before,” she said over the phone.

Len Romeo congratulated and thanked Manaher for supporting the school.

“Thank you for purchasing a ticket and supporting St. Mary’s school. You picked a good one to win, you got a nice car, you’re going to enjoy it,” he said.

All ticket proceeds were donated to the school and the car was detailed and ready to be driven off the lot by the lucky new owner, with her niece facilitating the paperwork.

