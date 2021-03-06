Deadline to apply for Glens Falls Business DRIVE program approaching

GLENS FALLS — Entrepreneurs looking to start a business in downtown have until March 12 to apply for funding as part of the city's Business DRIVE program.

The competitive program is part of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and is designed to provide start-up businesses seeking to move into the city’s DRI district with deferred loans to help cover the costs of building renovations, equipment and payroll, among other things.

Businesses within the DRI target area looking to expand can also apply for funding through the program, which will vary based on the applicant’s needs.

“As the South Street redevelopment that is at the core of the city’s DRI takes shape, we always envisioned a supporting program that would encourage business start-ups and expansion plans to fill space on South Street and other parts of the downtown,” Mayor Dan Hall said in a statement.

Applicants must match 20% of their total award in order to receive funding.

Money cannot be used to cover the costs expenses incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and nonprofit organizations are not eligible for the program.

Project proposals must be submitted to the city by March 12 at 4 p.m.

Those seeking to apply can do so by emailing Amy Collins, the city’s director of tourism and business development, at acollins@cityofglensfalls.com.

