Deadline extended by one week for homeless housing lawsuit motions

The third issue is that the site plan calls for the establishment of rain gardens to improve drainage on the property. Hall has said that rain gardens are not permitted in fill sites, which he alleges that the Cooper Street property is.

An environmental assessment found that the site poses no health risk to the public, but new soil would be brought in for a landscaped berm.

Hall said in an email that the case was adjourned for one week to allow more time to file motions.

The city is a named party in this lawsuit and will be mounting a defense. Edward Fitzgerald, attorney for the Planning Board, said there is not going to be a trial, but briefs will be submitted to Judge Robert Muller and he will render a decision.

Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health Executive Director Andrea Deepe said the judge would determine if he wants an oral argument from the lawyers involved for each side before deciding.

“We remain confident of the Glens Falls Planning Board’s final decision and it is our hope that the judge will concur with all of the facts at hand,” she said in an email.

Construction on the $9.2 million project has not started.

