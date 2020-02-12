Deadline extended by one week for homeless housing lawsuit motions

GLENS FALLS — A hearing on a lawsuit over the proposed 29-unit Cooper Street Apartments for people who are homeless and living with mental illness has been pushed back a couple of weeks to allow more time for motions to be filed in the case.
The original deadline for motions was Feb. 11 but it has been extended to Feb. 18, and the matter is scheduled for a hearing in state Supreme Court in Warren County on Feb. 25.
Elizabeth Miller, of Miller Mechanical Services on Cooper Street, is suing to stop the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health’s project, which was approved by the Glens Falls Planning Board in September.
Among the issues cited in the complaint by attorney Nathan Hall was that the project at 47-50 Cooper St. should not be allowed in a light industrial zone, although it is a permitted use.
The second issue is he claims that the project would place additional stress on health care services in the area.
Last August, Glens Falls Hospital announced that it was going to cease the hospital’s mental health outpatient program, which serves about 1,200 adult patients and 500 children, as soon as alternate providers could be found. Citizens Advocates announced in November that it would take over all the outpatient behavioral health and additional services provided by Glens Falls Hospital this spring.
The third issue is that the site plan calls for the establishment of rain gardens to improve drainage on the property. Hall has said that rain gardens are not permitted in fill sites, which he alleges that the Cooper Street property is.
An environmental assessment found that the site poses no health risk to the public, but new soil would be brought in for a landscaped berm.
Hall said in an email that the case was adjourned for one week to allow more time to file motions.
The city is a named party in this lawsuit and will be mounting a defense. Edward Fitzgerald, attorney for the Planning Board, said there is not going to be a trial, but briefs will be submitted to Judge Robert Muller and he will render a decision.
Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health Executive Director Andrea Deepe said the judge would determine if he wants an oral argument from the lawyers involved for each side before deciding.
“We remain confident of the Glens Falls Planning Board’s final decision and it is our hope that the judge will concur with all of the facts at hand,” she said in an email.
Construction on the $9.2 million project has not started.
