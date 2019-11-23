FORT EDWARD — A Hartford dead farm animal hauler, Larry Burch, who has been in and out of court since spring regarding the stockpiling and dumping of dead farm animals in Hartford, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a reduced charge DEC violation.
In August, New York Department of Environmental Conservation cited Burch and his daughter Heide Burch with violating solid waste regulations related to the storage and disposal of dead farm animal carcasses. The two were charged with operating a solid waste management facility on Route 149 in the Town of Hartford without a permit.
According to this week's settlement, Burch was fined $200 and is ordered to not store any dead animals at the Hartford address.
Also on Tuesday, a civil lawsuit tied to the Hartford dead animal debacle was filed in Washington County Supreme Court by Richard Burch against Larry Burch and his daughters, Heide and Dee Burch.
"The defendants operate a dead, disabled and diseased livestock removal operation. Defendants travel several hundred miles in all directions bringing the livestock into Washington County," the civil complaint read.
According to court documents, Burch hired Richard Burch and his D-6 bulldozer at $125 an hour to cover the hedgerows of decaying animals with three feet of dirt. Adding to the difficulty of the task, Richard Burch said that the ground was wet and the animals were slimy and bloated, therefore it took him longer to complete the mandated task of covering the animals.
"The total amount of time required to cover the livestock per the guidance of New York State Veterinarian Roger Ellis was 59 hours, at $125 it's $7,375," the complaint reads.
At the end of the job that was approved by the state veterinarian, Larry Burch paid Richard Burch $1,600, leaving $4,500 after removing two credits.
But Larry Burch, according to the complaint, did not pay the money owed Richard Burch and is demanding a $4,500 judgement in court.
Earlier this year, Larry Burch was criminally charged with multiple counts of violating the Hartford landfill law, which carries fines from $1,000 to $5,000 per day and up to 30 days in jail, after dumping and stockpiling hundreds of carcasses on a Hartford Farm owned by Charles and Lois Potter, also cited in the matter.
When The Post-Star talked to Burch in late March, he said he did not need a permit to dump the animals.
The entire saga began in the early spring when a snowmobiler lost his way and happened upon huge hedgerows of hundreds of dead and rotting farm animal carcasses near the back of Charlie and Lois Potter's 300-acre farm.
The snowmobiler contacted an adjacent property owner about the dead animals, starting a string of events that led to Burch being ordered to cover the hundreds of dead cows and horses on Potter's farm with three feet of earth.
“The Town of Hartford will have zero tolerance regarding carcass offences. We will be vigilant and prosecute when our town laws are violated,” said Supervisor Dana Haff in an earlier interview. “And we urge DEC to do the same with state laws.”
After several months of negotiating, the Potters settled their case with the town, but Burch did not, and his criminal case was moved to another Washington County court after Hartford Town Justice Sharon Schofield recused herself from the case.
Before the most recent DEC violation, callers to The Post-Star said they saw Burch driving through Hartford with a trailer filled with eight to 10 dead cows.
At the time, town ordinance enforcement officer Mark Miller confirmed that Burch did have the animals in a trailer on several occasions, including being parked at the Potter’s farm and at his daughter Heide Burch’s home on Route 149.
Heidi Burch was also cited in the DEC matter, but the status of her case is not known at this time.
Larry, Heide and Dee Burch have 30 days to respond to the civil lawsuit demanding the payment of $4,500 for the burying the dead animals.
