Day use permits for Lake George Islands sold online

LAKE GEORGE — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the transition to automated, online sales for all day use permits at the Lake George Islands.

Online day use sales are anticipated to begin May 12, seven days prior to the opening of the Lake George Islands campgrounds. Reservations can be booked as early as seven days prior to the day of arrival and as late as the same day. Visitors will be able to see real-time availability and book a dock while on the water. The total fee for a day use permit is $12.

All patrons wishing to acquire a permit for Lake George Islands day use will need to do so either online through ReserveAmerica by downloading the ReserveAmerica app (search for RA Camping), or by calling the Call Center at 1-800-456-CAMP (2267). No in-person day use sales will take place at the Lake George Islands campgrounds.

Online booking of day use will only apply to the Lake George Islands facilities. This new process will not change the booking of campsites at the Lake George Islands facilities, nor will it change day use sales at any other DEC campgrounds or day use areas.