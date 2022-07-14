Day of Independence to be celebrated July 26 in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Three local nonprofit organizations are partnering to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

The Lake George Rotary Club on Wednesday announced the partnership with Southern Adirondack Independent Living and Warren, Washington and Albany counties ARC, which is a chapter of The ARC of New York.

The passage of the act into law resulted in the federal prohibition on discrimination based on a disability.

Peter Wilhelm, organizer and vice president of the Rotary Club, said that the idea to put on the Tuesday, July 26, celebration was formed when the club met with Tyler Whitney, executive director of SAIL.

"We were brainstorming how to promote disability awareness and provide an event where people of all abilities could gather," he said.

In June, the Rotary Club connected with Lisa St. John, assistant executive director of human resources for WWAARC, and Lake George Junior-Senior High School Principal Francis Cocozza to get the ball rolling for the first-ever event in Lake George.

People of all abilities are invited to join the Celebration of Independence 2022 free of charge starting at 11 a.m. in the Lake George High School Auditorium. Parking is limited.

Wilhelm said that the goal of the event is to celebrate "the individual achievements of accessibility in our community, and to set the stage to continue that positive change and have Lake George lead by example."

The Day of Independence celebration includes a panel of speakers representing the three nonprofits, including keynote speaker Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce. She is also the host for the event.

Speakers will present the resources and opportunities within their respective organizations, and recipients of services will speak about their journey of independence, according to a news release.

The three nonprofits hosting the event are helping the communities they serve live independently and are encouraging, "disability awareness," according to a news release.

Pastries and light refreshments will be provided by Krumkill Cafe, which is a full-service takeout and catering business serving the Capital Region that is employed by the WWAARC.

If you would like to be involved in the celebration or would like additional information, contact Wilhelm at wilhelmpet96@gmail.com, or by calling 518-681-0584. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.