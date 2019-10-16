QUEENSBURY — The Fort Edward man who molested two children at a day care center where he worked was called a “bold, brazen predator” and “remorseless monster” Wednesday by the mother of one of his victims.
David L. Saladin was sentenced after he heard from two women who told of the impact that his molestation has had on their daughters, who were ages 6 and 4 at the time they were abused.
Saladin, 49, sat with his eyes closed as the women read victim’s impact statements, and he had no reaction as the mothers tore into him.
He had no statement as he was sentenced to 10 years on probation for his guilty pleas to three felony sexual abuse charges and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The sentence was part of a plea deal that spared him a state prison sentence of up to 21 years on the felony charges.
In court on Wednesday, the mother of the older girl ripped Saladin, repeatedly calling him “the monster” and said her daughter was now “moody, angry and tearful at the drop of a hat.”
She said she believed Saladin’s brazenness when molesting a child he had just met was indicative of having committed similar crimes many times before, calling his actions “pure predatory, emboldened evil.” She pointed out he made social media posts seeking babysitting work, “preferring” children under the age of 8.
The mother of the younger girl said her daughter suffers from anxiety and is scared of meeting new people because of what was done to her.
“She struggles even with the simplest childhood things, like getting on the school bus in the morning,” the woman told Warren County Judge John Hall.
Saladin was arrested in February 2018, after two children ages 6 and 4 accused him of fondling them while they were being cared for at the day care. The older girl told police that Saladin put his hands down her pants, and had him touch his genitalia through his pants.
Saladin worked at the time at Child Care at Willow Bend in Queensbury, a home-based business, and was fired after the children disclosed the abuse.
He pleaded guilty last month but entered an Alford plea that did not require him to admit the underlying allegations. Warren County prosecutors agreed to the plea deal to spare the girls having to testify at trial, and in part because of technical problems with an audio recording of Saladin’s confession.
The mother of the 6-year-old said Saladin’s decision to drag the case out for nearly 20 months after he was arrested further hurt her child.
“I had no idea that the monster and his attorney would further victimize my daughter and our family by stretching out this process for 602 days, forcing her to retell the story of her repeated sexual abuse again and again, forcing her to begin trial preparations just days before she started third grade, and forcing her to feel scared and vulnerable over and over again, preventing her from truly beginning the healing process for 602 days,” she told Hall.
Saladin will have to register as a sex offender, with Hall telling him Wednesday that he was initially deemed a Level 3 offender, considered to have the highest risk of re-offending.
They should be calling Warren county the monster because I was told 19 years ago that they would never give a defender the address plea because with that they have no rules or can not be civil committed and kept off our streets because max sentence is 2 years. Where the justice there for our children ? From 25 years state prison to 10 years probation? It doesn't make any sense .who s pockets are being lined? We need to protect our children from harm and we are only throwing them into a whole pack of wolves!maybe we should read into the qualifications and back grounds of our judicial personnel and rethink who we vote in. Because we are sending the wrong message to our children on how we are to protect them from such people and instead we slap their hands and put them back out there only to do it again or to defend on another child! States attorney general's office has it right by civil committing these creeps to a locked facility for the remainder of their lives.our children need a voice and the only way to do this is to over their heads and get the state's attorney general's office involved.I am a parent of 3 children who were molested numerous times and their predetor received the alfreds plea and was convicted of 10 children and was subject to the civil commitment law and was set free by the alfreds plea.to civil committed them they have to do 3 years in prison not 10 years probation.I guess it's time that we stand up and do what right for our babies. Toby Keith said it best in whiskey for my men and beer for my horses.
