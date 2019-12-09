QUEENSBURY — The former local day-care worker who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children at the Queensbury business where he worked is trying to convince a judge he is not a high risk to re-offend.
David L. Saladin was in Warren County Court on Monday for a sex offender registration hearing, which will determine what level he is assigned, what registration requirements he will face and whether he is on the public sex offender registry.
He pleaded guilty earlier this year to three felony sexual abuse charges, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and was sentenced to 10 years on probation. The pleas stemmed from sexual contact with girls ages 6 and 4 while he supervised them at Child Care at Willow Bend, a home-based day-care business where he worked.
The registration level, which ranges between 1 and 3, is based on a scoring system that judges the type of offense, whether there was force used, acceptance of responsibility and other factors.
The scoring sheet for Saladin placed him at a Level 3, which has the most stringent registration requirements. Saladin's lawyer, Bill Montgomery, tried to convince Warren County Judge John Hall that the scoring was incorrect and he should be deemed Level 2.
Warren County First Assistant District Matthew Burin told Hall the scoring should actually be higher, as Saladin's sexual abuse should be considered forcible.
Montgomery, though, pointed to what he believed were inconsistencies in statements made by one of the girls.
"The credibility of the child should be evaluated," Montgomery said.
He also challenged findings about whether Saladin should be considered an "authority figure" over his victims, which leads to a higher score, and whether he had "skin to skin" contact with the children instead of touching them over their clothes.
One of the girls told police he put his hand down her pants.
Hall said there has been no formal classification of Saladin's sex offender risk pending the results of the hearing. He gave lawyers in the case until Jan. 6 to make further arguments in writing.
Saladin, 49, of Turnpike Road, Cambridge, is not on the public registry pending a determination by Hall.
The hearing ended with a man in the court gallery becoming upset that there was no public comment portion during the proceeding, yelling to Hall that he was "sick" for "letting this man out" as the man was escorted out of court for being disruptive.
The case has generated significant interest on social media, where many were upset that Saladin was not sentenced to jail or prison. He pleaded guilty to all charges with the understanding he get probation after the Warren County District Attorney's Office found issues with the quality of the audiotape of a confession he gave to Warren County sheriff's officers and State Police.
Hall referenced the fact that he received numerous letters and emails about the case, but said he could not ethically read them because they are considered "ex parte" communications.
