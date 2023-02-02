GLENS FALLS — Alexandra Davis has been named a principal in the law firm of Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes P.C. effective Jan. 1.
Davis joined the firm on May 3, 2021. She was admitted to the New York State Bar and the New Jersey State Bar in 2015 and the Bar of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 2014. Her undergraduate education was at Wellesley College where she received her bachelor’s degree in 2011. Davis received her law degree in 2014 from Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law.
Her areas of practice in the law firm include real estate, corporate and commercial law and estate planning.
Davis is a member of the Warren County and New York State Bar Associations. She is also a board member for the Glens Falls Senior Center and secretary of the Warren County Bar Association. She lives in Glens Falls.