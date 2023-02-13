QUEENSBURY — A man who is very familiar with the position is seeking to fill a vacant Queensbury supervisor-at-large seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

David Strainer served as the Queensbury supervisor-at-large from 2007 to 2013 and will interview this week for the position, left vacant by Republican Rachel Seeber, who resigned in January.

The Democrat is a real estate broker at Howard Hanna in Queensbury and among seven total interested candidates hoping to fill the position until the election in November.

In Strainer's letter of intent, he notes his prior experience in the position as one of several assets.

"As a supervisor, I worked diligently to assure my decisions were based on facts and what was best for Queensbury and Warren County. I earned the respect of all the many people I've worked with, be they employees or my fellow county supervisors," Strainer's Feb. 2 letter reads. "I promise to work with all supervisors with the goal to return professionalism to the undertakings of Warren County business."

In November 2013, Strainer was ousted from his seat by Republican Doug Beaty, who recently shared with The Post-Star he will be "seeking a different position" in the November election.

Hilary Stec, former secretary of the Warren County Republican Committee, also has her hat in the ring for the position, with an interview set for Thursday during a Town Board workshop.

The Republican's resume describes her as a "Solution-driven HR and business operations leader with substantial expertise innovating and implementing human capital management strategy and people operations that drives results. Ability to build trust and mutual respect with executives and other business leaders demonstrating impact across functions. Passionate about helping people achieve greater potential while aligning to organization success."

Stec has an MBA from the College of Saint Rose and has worked for companies AngioDynamics in Albany and Mills Entertainment in Saratoga Springs and as the vice president of operations and support services at a private financial and human resources consulting firm.

Donald Stack, a former officer in the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, also has an interview with the Queensbury Town Board on Thursday.

Stack cites the recent internal politics of the Board of Supervisors as one of his reasons for interest in the vacant seat.

"It’s been disappointing to witness what the Board of Supervisors has become. Most of the supervisors have good intentions; however, the loud voices get the attention — that just doesn’t have to be. Discussion and disagreements are good. A good healthy debate is important. However, we have witnessed personal attacks and aggressive, behind-the-scenes bullying that have changed the attitudes of most county employees," his letter on intent states. "My intention is to work with all supervisors and department heads, and provide positive feedback and ideas. We would talk out all issues, and work for a common goal. I will not use negative and disrespectful words or actions to get what I think is important to the town of Queensbury or Warren County."

In addition to his 25 years at the Sheriff's Office, the Republican has worked as a Warren County employee for the past five years, with the last three at the Warren County Public Health Department.

Stack said: "Warren County has great employees and a dedicated workforce. In the last two years, Warren County has lost valuable employees with many years of experience" who have been driven away.

A previous Post-Star article announced Democrats Mike Parwana and Robin Larkin along with Conservatives Jim Dobkowski and Travis Whitehead will also be interviewed for the position on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Town Board is seeking a candidate only to fill the position's vacancy until Dec. 31. The individual selected will need to campaign and run for the position ahead of the election in November in order to secure the seat after Dec. 31.