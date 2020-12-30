David Starbuck, local archaeologist and historian, remembered for his work, passion

David Starbuck, a local archaeologist, historian and professor who devoted his life to unearthing the region’s history, died Sunday following a monthslong battle with pancreatic cancer.
Starbuck was best known locally for leading numerous archaeological digs over the decades at Fort William Henry and Battleground Park in Lake George and Rogers Island in Fort Edward.
His work helped reveal the historical roots of the region, where key battles of the French and Indian War and War of 1812 played out.
He died at Glens Falls Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer since last summer.
On Wednesday, those close to Starbuck remembered him as a larger-than-life figure who touched countless lives and cared deeply about his work and those in the community.
Starbuck was born and raised in Chestertown, where he lived on a farm that belonged to his family for generations.
He was a professor of anthropology at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire, where he had taught since 1992.
Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano said he first met Starbuck 20 years ago at a dig site in New Hampshire and was pleased to learn he had roots in the county.
Cianfarano described him as a kind man who was passionate about his work and made numerous contributions to his field.
"Anybody who's anybody knows how important his work on Rogers Island was and his work around the fort at Lake George and Battlefield Park," he said.
Cianfarano said Starbuck was never on the sidelines and was committed to unearthing artifacts proving the region's significance to American history.
Teri Rogers, the executive director of the Warren County Historical Society, said Starbuck loved his work and was always willing to share his knowledge with anyone who was willing to listen.
“It’s hard for me to talk about him because it’s very sad to lose someone who really has that amount of knowledge. There really wasn’t anyone like him,” she said.
“He was a friend to all of us.”
Rogers said Starbuck was a mentor who helped shape her own career as a historian and was always willing to offer advice and share knowledge.
She attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, where Starbuck began his own academic career before transferring to the University of Rochester and eventually earning a doctorate in anthropology from Yale University.
“Growing up in Glens Falls and going to St. Lawrence University where David Starbuck started out, he’s somebody that has been a large figure in my own life as I’ve developed my own career as a historian,” Rogers said. “He’s really a larger-than-life figure for me and for all of my colleagues.”
The historical society was expected to present Starbuck with its John D. Austin Jr. Contribution to History Award in January for his work promoting the region’s history. The award is given in honor of the late John Austin Jr., who was a Warren County judge, attorney, historian, genealogist and founding member of the historical society.
Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough, who nominated Starbuck for the award, will now accept the honor on his behalf, Rogers said.
“I wish I wasn’t, I’d rather he be there,” Strough said. “But in place of that, I’m honored to do that.”
Strough, a former history teacher with Queensbury schools, first met Starbuck during an archaeological dig on Rogers Island in 1991 and remained close ever since.
Strough fought back tears as he explained Starbuck’s local contributions to the community, which included teaching a summer archaeology class at SUNY Adirondack and promoting the region’s local ties to history through his work.
Starbuck would often invite members of the media and the community to his dig sites, which helped ensure people understood the significance of the region's history, Strough said.
“David was just an outstanding human being,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.