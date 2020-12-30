David Starbuck, local archaeologist and historian, remembered for his work, passion

"Anybody who's anybody knows how important his work on Rogers Island was and his work around the fort at Lake George and Battlefield Park," he said.

Cianfarano said Starbuck was never on the sidelines and was committed to unearthing artifacts proving the region's significance to American history.

Teri Rogers, the executive director of the Warren County Historical Society, said Starbuck loved his work and was always willing to share his knowledge with anyone who was willing to listen.

“It’s hard for me to talk about him because it’s very sad to lose someone who really has that amount of knowledge. There really wasn’t anyone like him,” she said.

“He was a friend to all of us.”

Rogers said Starbuck was a mentor who helped shape her own career as a historian and was always willing to offer advice and share knowledge.

She attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, where Starbuck began his own academic career before transferring to the University of Rochester and eventually earning a doctorate in anthropology from Yale University.