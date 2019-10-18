FORT EDWARD — An opportunity for Fort Edward residents to voice their opinions on a possible school merger study with either Hudson Falls or South Glens Falls school districts has been set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
A pre-merger study has already been done showing there are fiscal benefits to a combination under either of the larger district's umbrella through an annexation.
The full studies would look at the effect of the South Glens Falls or Hudson Falls districts absorbing the Fort Edward district area and students without changes to the larger districts' administration.
The move would bring in $44 million to Hudson Falls and nearly $50 million to South Glens Falls in additional revenues over the next 10 years, thanks to incentives for mergers at the state level.
Fort Edward school Superintendent Dan Ward was quick to say that no official decision regarding a full study, much less an actual merger, has been made.
“The forum is a sincere attempt by the board to get feedback from the Fort Edward school community because they need that as part of their decision-making process,” Ward said.
He said, so far, the board has not heard from many people at regular meetings, so a night dedicated to getting feedback was needed before any decision could be made.
Fort Edward Board of Education President Thomas Roche said the forum will at the high school will be facilitated by BOCES staff and will begin with a presentation in the main auditorium before breaking up into smaller groups to get feedback.
He said the forum will serve primarily as an information-gathering session to gauge residents' opinion on a merger with either district. The BOCES staff will gather the information and then present it to the board at a future meeting.
Ward said the forum will revolve around several primary questions, including what thoughts residents have on the pre-merger information, what residents think about the possibility of a merger study and what residents think of the short- and long-term effects of pursuing or not pursuing a merger study.
Roche said the decision to pursue a full merger study relies on many factors including public opinion, but also finances and the impact on students.
Ward and Roche said, ideally, the results would be in by the Nov. 12 board meeting, but it depends on the volume of information gathered.
"Hopefully it will be done in time for the next meeting after," Roche said. "It's going to be part of all the things we take into consideration."
Boards of education from the participating districts make the decision to pursue a study, but actually merging is reliant on two rounds of popular votes from both participating districts.
